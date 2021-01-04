Left Menu
FIR registered in Noida after girl alleges rape

An FIR was registered after receiving information about the rape of a girl in Uttar Pradesh's Noida Sector 20, Gautam Buddh Nagar Police said on Sunday.

ANI | Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 04-01-2021 08:36 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 08:36 IST
Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Ranvijay Singh speaking to ANI in Noida on Sunday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

An FIR was registered after receiving information about the rape of a girl in Uttar Pradesh's Noida Sector 20, Gautam Buddh Nagar Police said on Sunday. Speaking to ANI, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Ranvijay Singh said that the accused and victim's family know each other, and the investigation is on.

"At sector 20 police station, we received information about the rape of a girl residing in the slum area. Acting on that, we have registered an FIR. The families of the victim and accused know each other. We will arrest the accused soon," Singh said. He said that further investigation is underway. (ANI)

