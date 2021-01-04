Delhi: Homeless struggle at night shelter due to lack of electricity

Winter rains and the ongoing cold wave has made it increasingly difficult for people without homes to survive in Delhi, especially with night shelter near the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) functioning without electricity. Around 20 families have been living in night shelter near Gate number 5 of AIIMS on Safdarjung Road, waiting for treatment for different kinds of diseases.

Several people have been surviving at the night shelter arranged by the Delhi government, but most complain that they have been surviving without electricity. Shelter in charge Vedpal told ANI that there has been no electricity since the beginning of winter.

"From the beginning of the winter season, we have been facing electricity problems. We are using solar lights to avoid this problem. It is even more difficult in rainy seasons like yesterday. For now, people are charging their phones outside the night shelter. About 20 families are living here," he said. Ram Kumari, a woman who has taken shelter in the night shelter said, "I have come with my husband. His health not so fine. I am from Madhubani. There are 4 people in my family and three of us are living here. We are facing problems without electricity. We have to go out to charge our phones." (ANI)

Also Read: Madhubani Medical College & Hospital – an excellent campus for healthcare and medical education has started admission for Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery and Diploma in Nursing & Paramedical Science for Batch 2020-21