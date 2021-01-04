Left Menu
Development News Edition

Asian stocks rise after Wall Street hits new high

Asian stock markets rose Monday on 2021s first trading day, boosted by optimism about the rollout of coronavirus vaccines after Wall Street ended the year on a new high. He also said the government would expedite approval of coronavirus vaccines and begin providing injections in February.The Kospi in Seoul rose 2per cent to 2,930.38 and Sydneys SP-ASX 200 added 0.2per cent to 6,661.10.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 04-01-2021 10:11 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 09:57 IST
Asian stocks rise after Wall Street hits new high
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Asian stock markets rose Monday on 2021's first trading day, boosted by optimism about the rollout of coronavirus vaccines after Wall Street ended the year on a new high. Market benchmarks in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney advanced. Tokyo declined.

Optimism about vaccines has countered concern about rising infection numbers in the United States and some other countries and conflict over economic aid in Washington, said Stephen Innes of Axi in a report. Traders are "perhaps a bit over-eager" but believe vaccines will "provide the ultimate economic kick-start, offering a massive booster shot to corporate profits," said Innes.

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.3per cent to 3,481.98 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 0.3per cent to 27,308.63. The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo was off 0.4per cent at 27,344.87 after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced the government is considering declaring a state of emergency for Tokyo and three surrounding prefectures due to surging virus caseloads.

Suga asked restaurants and bars to close by 8 p.m. and said it would be difficult to restart a controversial travel promotion program that was suspended last month. He also said the government would expedite approval of coronavirus vaccines and begin providing injections in February.

The Kospi in Seoul rose 2per cent to 2,930.38 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 added 0.2per cent to 6,661.10. Singapore and Jakarta also advanced. On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.6per cent to a high of 3,756.07 on Thursday, its final trading day of 2020. It ended the year up 16.3per cent, or a total return of about 18.4per cent with dividends.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7per cent to a record 30,606.48. The Nasdaq composite added 0.1per cent to 12,888.28. Vaccine development by U.S., European and Chinese producers has helped investor optimism that a return to normal might be closer after the global economy's worst decline since the 1930s.

The United States and Britain have approved Pfizer Inc.'s vaccine and Britain approved a second vaccine from AstraZeneca and Oxford University. The Chinese government has approved its first domestically developed vaccine. Others are being tested. Governments might not throw as much stimulus at their economies as they did last year, but policy is "still at a very loose setting," which supports stock prices and lending, said Kerry Craig of JP Morgan Asset Management in a report.

"Investors should look through the bumpier start to the new economic cycle and focus on the improved earnings outlook," Craig said. In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude gained 56 cents to USD49.08 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose 12 cents on Thursday to USD48.52. Brent crude, used to price international oils, added 67 cents to USD52.47 per barrel in London. It rose 17 cents the previous session to USD51.80.

The dollar declined to 102.99 yen from Thursday's 103.27. The euro rose to USD1.2258 from USD1.2211.

TRENDING

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

Jordan secures 3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine - prime minister

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US Congressman introduces bill to terminate Pakistan as major non-NATO ally

On the first day of the 117th Congress, a Republican Congressman introduced a bill in the United States House of Representatives to terminate the designation of Pakistan as a major non-NATO ally. Congressman Andy Biggs introduced the bill ...

People News Roundup: Gerry and the Pacemakers star Gerry Marsden dies aged 78

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Gerry and the Pacemakers star Gerry Marsden dies aged 78Gerry Marsden, lead singer of the British band Gerry and the Pacemakers whose version of Youll Never Walk Alone became the thundero...

We are 100 per cent going to Brisbane for fourth Test, says Lyon

Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon on Monday said they are 100 per cent sure of Brisbane hosting the fourth Test against India, playing down media reports that the tourists are reluctant to travel there in view of stricter quarantine rules. ...

India reports 16,505 new COVID-19 cases, 19,557 recoveries

India reported 16,505 new COVID-19 cases and 19,557 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare MoHFW informed on Monday. With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 1,0...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021