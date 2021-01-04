Left Menu
'Yuva Kumbh' organised in MP's Indore for youth who suffered depression during lockdown

In order to bring the youth of State together, who went through depression and tough times during COVID-19 lockdown, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday organised a "Yuva Kumbh 2021" in Indore.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 04-01-2021 10:14 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 10:14 IST
'Yuva Kumbh' organised in MP's Indore for youth who suffered depression during lockdown
BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya and Kartikey Chouhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In order to bring the youth of State together, who went through depression and tough times during COVID-19 lockdown, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday organised a "Yuva Kumbh 2021" in Indore. The event was organised by BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, son of BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya.

Akash Vijayvargiya said, Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan had wished that after the lockdown many youths have become victims of depression for which a program should be conducted. "We have tried to tell the youth to think well and then take any step in life," he added.

Kartikey Chouhan, son of Shivraj Singh was also present at the event while wrestler Khali was also specially invited. While praising Akash, Khali said he is his big fan.

"I watched Akash, on TV once saying, those who won't work properly will be thrashed with a bat. A lot of people condemned his statement but I think he said it correctly. Akash is just like me," he added. Present on the occasion, Kartikey while addressing the youth, shared the views of Swami Vivekananda and many other prominent personalities.

"The Mahakumbh will serve to give direction to the youth. The drive being run by the Chief Minister against the drug mafias should have been done much earlier. Like Punjab, we will not allow such the consumption or selling of drugs in Madhya Pradesh," said Kartikey. On being asked about his possible entry into politics, he said fighting elections or taking office should not be the only objective of a person.

"The power should be in the person, not the post," he added. On being asked about the role of youth in politics, Kartikey said, "Youth plays a role in every field, not just politics. Age is a number, as long as a person has talent, he can lead. BJP has made one rule that after the age of 75 years workers should be sent for further guidance and the youth should be given a chance to step forward. We are following this." (ANI)

