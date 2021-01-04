Left Menu
Development News Edition

60 farmers lost their lives during protest against new farm laws, claims BKU's Rakesh Tikait

A total of 60 farmers have lost their lives during the ongoing farmers' protest against the new farm laws so far, claimed Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson, Rakesh Tikait on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2021 12:14 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 12:14 IST
60 farmers lost their lives during protest against new farm laws, claims BKU's Rakesh Tikait
Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson, Rakesh Tikait (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A total of 60 farmers have lost their lives during the ongoing farmers' protest against the new farm laws so far, claimed Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson, Rakesh Tikait on Monday. He further said that one farmer is dying every 16 hours and it is the responsibility of the government to give an answer.

He made the statements ahead of the eighth-round of talks with the Central government over the issue. The meeting between the farmer unions and the Central government is scheduled to take place today afternoon. So far, several rounds of talks have been held between the Central government and the unions.

Meanwhile, despite rains and the ongoing cold wave across North India, farmers agitating against the Centre's farm laws stood strong at the borders of the national capital and continued their protest. Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital for over a month against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

They fear that the new farm laws would weaken the Minimum Support Price (MSP), Agricultural Produce Market Committee's (APMC) mandi systems and leave the farmers at the mercy of big corporates, (ANI)

Also Read: Farmer leaders decide to resume talks with govt, propose meeting on Dec 29: Bharatiya Kisan Union's Rakesh Tikait tells PTI.

TRENDING

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Jordan secures 3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine - prime minister

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Light to moderate rain in several places of Rajasthan

Light to moderate rainfall triggered by a western disturbance was recorded at some places in Rajasthan since Sunday morning. Sawaimadhopur recorded 43 mm precipitation, followed by Kota 15.7 mm, Bundi 14 mm, Jaipur 7 mm and Chittorgarh 4 mm...

Cochin Shipyard declares an interim dividend of Rs 9 per share

Public sector Cochin Shipyard on Monday declared an interim dividend of Rs 9 per shareIn a regulatory filing, Cochin Shipyard said the board of directors of the company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 9 per equity share of Rs 10 each...

World's biggest COVID-19 vaccination programme set to begin in India: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that the worlds biggest inoculation drive against coronavirus is set to begin in the country, a day after the drugs regulator approved two vaccines for restricted emergency use. Lauding the scient...

BJP leader attacked in Bengal's Asansol

BJPs West Bengal state committee member Krishnendu Mukherjee on Monday alleged that TMC goons have opened fire on his car in Asansol in Paschim Barddhaman district but he was saved by a whisker as the assailants failed to open the vehicles ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021