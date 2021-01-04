Traffic movement on Jammu-Srinagar Highway suspended for 2nd day due to snowfall

Vehicular movement on the Jammu-Srinagar highway remained suspended for the second day after the Valley witnessed heavy snowfall on Sunday. The Doda and Kishtwar districts of the Jammu region have also received a fresh spell of snowfall and rain triggering cold wave conditions in the region. The 120-kilometer long Batote-Kishtwar national highway is however open for traffic.

Tourists said they are enthralled with the view of the white blanket covered over the street. "We are lucky to see such snowfall and weather in the Valley. This snowfall is good for water scarcity, harvesting and hydro-projects. I do not feel anything wrong here, everything is normal here as I should say that the condition here is as good as Delhi," a tourist who came from the national capital said.

"I recommend to people that they should come here and enjoy the weather. This snowfall will boost the tourist and it is good for the economy of the UT and the Centre," he added. "I have come here with my family. We are enjoying here and I would urge people to come and enjoy the beauty," Sadhna Singh who came here with her children said.

The temperature dipped drastically with fresh snowfall and rain came down lashing on Doda district. The mountainous regions of the district witnessed a fresh bout of snowfall and the temperature dropped by down to 3 degrees in some regions of the district. People were seen bundled up in sweaters and jackets. Srinagar Municipal Corporation employees were also seen clearing snow from pavements in front of the shops in the city.

"Snowfall is good for us as in reducing the dryness in the area. But the electricity supply will be affected. We appeal to the administration to work on the electricity issue," a local said while crossing by the snow-covered road. (ANI)