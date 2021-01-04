Left Menu
Education minister to announce JEE Advanced 2021 exam dates on Jan 7

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' will announce the eligibility criteria for admission into Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the date of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 on January 7.

04-01-2021
Union Education Minister Ramesh Nishank Pokhriyal (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' will announce the eligibility criteria for admission into Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the date of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 on January 7. "My dear students, I will announce the eligibility criteria for admission in IITs and the date of JEE Advanced on January 7 at 6 pm. Stay tuned!" the minister wrote on Twitter.

The Joint Entrance Exam (Main) will be conducted in four sessions in February, March, April and May starting from February 23 to 26, 2021. The next sessions of the exam will take place between March 15-18, April 27-30 and May 24-28.

Earlier, Union Education Minister announced that the CBSE class 10th and 12th board exams 2021 will be conducted from May 4 to June 10 and the results will be declared by July 15. (ANI)

