Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bird flu outbreak in two Kerala districts

Similarly, bird flu outbreak has been reported from some farms in Kuttanad region of Alappuzha district, sources said.Tests conducted at the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal have confirmed the bird flu outbreak, officials said.

PTI | Kottayam | Updated: 04-01-2021 17:46 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 17:02 IST
Bird flu outbreak in two Kerala districts
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

An outbreak of bird flu has been reported from some parts of Kottayam and Alappuzha districts, prompting authorities to order culling of ducks, hens and other domestic birds in and around one km radius of the affected areas. Kottayam district authorities said bird flu has been reported from a duck farm in Neendoor.

Around 1,500 ducks have died in the farm. Similarly, bird flu outbreak has been reported from some farms in Kuttanad region of Alappuzha district, sources said.

Tests conducted at the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal have confirmed the bird flu outbreak, officials said. State Animal Husbandry Minister K Raju said in Thiruvananthapuram that the government will compensate farmers whose domestic birds will be culled.

Officials said some 40,000 birds will have to be culled to check the spread of the H5N8 virus. Although the situation has been brought under control, authorities have sounded high alert in the districts, considering the potential of the virus to infect humans, sources said.

Bird flu occurs naturally in wild waterfowl and can spread to domestic poultry, such as chickens, turkeys, ducks and geese.The disease is transmitted via contact with an infected bird's feces, or secretions from its nose, mouth or eye. The last major case of bird flu was reported in the state in 2016.

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iranian economy enters 3rd consecutive year of recession after triple-shock

The Iranian economy entered a third consecutive year of recession following the triple-shock of sanctions, oil market collapse and Coronavirus COVID-19.High inflation placed additional economic stress on lower-income households following a ...

'Moderate' air in Ghaziabad, Greater Noida after 37 days; Gurgaon records 'satisfactory' AQI

After a spell of rain, the average air quality improved from very poor to moderate levels in Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida and Faridabad, while it reached satisfactory category in Gurgaon, according to a 24-hour data issued by a governmen...

Indigenously designed ballastless tracks to be used for high-speed RRTS trains

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation will use indigenously designed ballastless tracks for the countrys first Regional Rapid Transit System RRTS, a technology that supports high-speed trains, an official said on Monday. These t...

Yes Bank loans grow 1.3 pc q-o-q in Q3

Yes Bank said on Monday its total loans grew by 1.3 per cent in the December quarter to Rs 1.69 lakh crore from Rs 1.66 lakh crore in the September quarter. Gross retail disbursements in Q3 totalled Rs 7,563 crore, up 109 per cent compared ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021