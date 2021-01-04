South Korean-flagged tanker seized by Iran, media reports
Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV earlier cited unnamed sources as saying a South Korean-flagged tanker carrying chemicals had been seized by Iran.Reuters | Updated: 04-01-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 17:26 IST
A South Korean-flagged tanker has been seized by Iran, Iranian media said on Monday.
Iranian media said the vessel had been seized by the country's elite Revolutionary Guards navy for polluting the Gulf with chemicals. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) naval authority earlier said on its website that an "interaction" between Iranian authorities and a merchant vessel in the Strait of Hormuz led the ship to alter its course and proceed into Iranian waters.
British maritime security firm Ambrey identified the vessel as South Korean-flagged tanker HANKUK CHEMI and said it appeared to have been seized and had since been tracked inside Iranian territorial waters headed towards Bandar Abbas. Ambrey said the vessel, owned by DM Shipping Co, had departed from the Petroleum Chemical Quay in Jubail in Saudi Arabia before the incident.
Maritime security firm Dryad Global said on its website that chemical tanker HANKUK CHEMI has "likely been detained by Iranian forces" in the Strait of Hormuz while inbound to Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV earlier cited unnamed sources as saying a South Korean-flagged tanker carrying chemicals had been seized by Iran.
- READ MORE ON:
- British
- Fujairah
- South Korean
- Dryad Global
- Abbas
- Iranian
- Saudi
- Revolutionary Guards
ALSO READ
Mahindra's South Korean arm SsangYong Motor files for bankruptcy
Ali Abbas Zafar opens up on making of 'Tiger Zinda Hai' on film's 3rd anniversary
South Korean President approves new Health, Interior Ministers
U.S. military to vaccinate South Korean troops in joint command
Divers in 'Hanbok' send New Year greetings from underwater at South Korean aquarium