Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Korean-flagged tanker seized by Iran, media reports

Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV earlier cited unnamed sources as saying a South Korean-flagged tanker carrying chemicals had been seized by Iran.

Reuters | Updated: 04-01-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 17:26 IST
South Korean-flagged tanker seized by Iran, media reports
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A South Korean-flagged tanker has been seized by Iran, Iranian media said on Monday.

Iranian media said the vessel had been seized by the country's elite Revolutionary Guards navy for polluting the Gulf with chemicals. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) naval authority earlier said on its website that an "interaction" between Iranian authorities and a merchant vessel in the Strait of Hormuz led the ship to alter its course and proceed into Iranian waters.

British maritime security firm Ambrey identified the vessel as South Korean-flagged tanker HANKUK CHEMI and said it appeared to have been seized and had since been tracked inside Iranian territorial waters headed towards Bandar Abbas. Ambrey said the vessel, owned by DM Shipping Co, had departed from the Petroleum Chemical Quay in Jubail in Saudi Arabia before the incident.

Maritime security firm Dryad Global said on its website that chemical tanker HANKUK CHEMI has "likely been detained by Iranian forces" in the Strait of Hormuz while inbound to Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV earlier cited unnamed sources as saying a South Korean-flagged tanker carrying chemicals had been seized by Iran.

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iranian economy enters 3rd consecutive year of recession after triple-shock

The Iranian economy entered a third consecutive year of recession following the triple-shock of sanctions, oil market collapse and Coronavirus COVID-19.High inflation placed additional economic stress on lower-income households following a ...

'Moderate' air in Ghaziabad, Greater Noida after 37 days; Gurgaon records 'satisfactory' AQI

After a spell of rain, the average air quality improved from very poor to moderate levels in Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida and Faridabad, while it reached satisfactory category in Gurgaon, according to a 24-hour data issued by a governmen...

Indigenously designed ballastless tracks to be used for high-speed RRTS trains

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation will use indigenously designed ballastless tracks for the countrys first Regional Rapid Transit System RRTS, a technology that supports high-speed trains, an official said on Monday. These t...

Yes Bank loans grow 1.3 pc q-o-q in Q3

Yes Bank said on Monday its total loans grew by 1.3 per cent in the December quarter to Rs 1.69 lakh crore from Rs 1.66 lakh crore in the September quarter. Gross retail disbursements in Q3 totalled Rs 7,563 crore, up 109 per cent compared ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021