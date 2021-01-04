Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police warn TDP's JC Diwakar Reddy to mind his language

After the alleged incident of former Member of Parliament (MP) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader JC Diwakar Reddy verbally abusing the police at his home town Tadipatri, the state police have warned him to mind his language.

ANI | Anantapuram (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 04-01-2021 17:35 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 17:35 IST
Police warn TDP's JC Diwakar Reddy to mind his language
TDP leader JC Diwakar Reddy [File Photo]. Image Credit: ANI

After the alleged incident of former Member of Parliament (MP) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader JC Diwakar Reddy verbally abusing the police at his home town Tadipatri, the state police have warned him to mind his language. Earlier, the state police had filed cases on JC Prabhakar Reddy and his son JC Pawan Kumar Reddy in connection with clashes on December 24.

Protesting against those cases, Diwakar Reddy and Prabhakar Reddy announced to hold a protest today. In this wake, a verbal brawl broke between the Reddy brothers and police. Reportedly, Diwakar Reddy used abusive language after which police warned him to mind his language. (ANI)

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iranian economy enters 3rd consecutive year of recession after triple-shock

The Iranian economy entered a third consecutive year of recession following the triple-shock of sanctions, oil market collapse and Coronavirus COVID-19.High inflation placed additional economic stress on lower-income households following a ...

'Moderate' air in Ghaziabad, Greater Noida after 37 days; Gurgaon records 'satisfactory' AQI

After a spell of rain, the average air quality improved from very poor to moderate levels in Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida and Faridabad, while it reached satisfactory category in Gurgaon, according to a 24-hour data issued by a governmen...

Indigenously designed ballastless tracks to be used for high-speed RRTS trains

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation will use indigenously designed ballastless tracks for the countrys first Regional Rapid Transit System RRTS, a technology that supports high-speed trains, an official said on Monday. These t...

Yes Bank loans grow 1.3 pc q-o-q in Q3

Yes Bank said on Monday its total loans grew by 1.3 per cent in the December quarter to Rs 1.69 lakh crore from Rs 1.66 lakh crore in the September quarter. Gross retail disbursements in Q3 totalled Rs 7,563 crore, up 109 per cent compared ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021