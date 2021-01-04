Police warn TDP's JC Diwakar Reddy to mind his language

After the alleged incident of former Member of Parliament (MP) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader JC Diwakar Reddy verbally abusing the police at his home town Tadipatri, the state police have warned him to mind his language. Earlier, the state police had filed cases on JC Prabhakar Reddy and his son JC Pawan Kumar Reddy in connection with clashes on December 24.

Protesting against those cases, Diwakar Reddy and Prabhakar Reddy announced to hold a protest today. In this wake, a verbal brawl broke between the Reddy brothers and police. Reportedly, Diwakar Reddy used abusive language after which police warned him to mind his language. (ANI)