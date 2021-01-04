Have sought data of farmers registered on PM-Kisan portal

Indicating that her government was ready to implement the PM-Kisan scheme in Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that she has asked the Centre to share details of all those who have registered themselves on the Union government's portal for the programme. Banerjee, during a press meet here, also said that she would make arrangements to convene an assembly session soon for passing a resolution against the three contentious farm laws, which have sparked protests across the country.

''I had repeatedly asked the Centre to transfer funds allotted under the PM-Kisan scheme to the state government. Recently, they (central government officials) claimed that around 21.7 lakh farmers from Bengal have registered themselves on a portal to avail benefits of the scheme.

''They (Centre) have sought verification of this data. I understood that the Centre was trying to politicise the matter. We realised that farmers should not suffer because of this... I have asked the Centre to pass on the data so that we can start the verification process,'' she said.

The chief minister further added that she would want the farmers of the state to get all possible help, in addition to the assistance being doled out by her government..