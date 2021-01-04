Left Menu
19 deaths, 3,021 new Covid-19 cases reported in Kerala

Kerala reported 19 deaths, 3,021 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the State Health Department.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 04-01-2021 21:20 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 21:16 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Kerala reported 19 deaths, 3,021 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the State Health Department. Out of the new cases, 2,643 were cases of local transmission and the contact source for infection was not traceable for the remaining 284 cases. There are 42 healthcare workers among those newly infected.

Meanwhile, 19 recent deaths were confirmed on Monday due to novel coronavirus and the death toll for the virus here is now at 3,160. As many as 33,508 samples were tested during the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate is 9.02 per cent. So far, a total of 80,99,621 samples have been sent for testing.

The new recoveries in the state touched 5,145 today. A total of 7,12,389 people have so far been cured of Covid-19 in the state even as 63,135 patients are still undergoing treatment for the same. Only one place was declared as a new hotspot today while two areas were excluded. Currently, there are 447 hotspots in Kerala.

Meanwhile since Sunday, Covid-19 was also detected in two persons who recently came from the United Kingdom (UK), taking the number of infected persons from that country to 39. Of the samples sent earlier to National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune for confirmation of the mutant Covid-19 strain, 12 results have so far come with no presence of the genetically modified virus. The district-wise numbers for the new positive cases are Kozhikode 481, Malappuram 406, Ernakulam 382, Thrissur 281, Kottayam 263, Alappuzha 230, Thiruvananthapuram 222, Kollam 183, Palakkad 135, Kannur 133, Pathanamthitta 110, Idukki 89, Wayanad 79 and Kasaragod 27. Of those diagnosed with the disease today, 52 have arrived in the state from outside. (ANI)

