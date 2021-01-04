Left Menu
After deaths of migratory birds, sale, purchase of poultry products prohibited in Kangra

After hundreds of winter migratory birds were found dead in the Pong Dam Lake sanctuary in Himachal Pradesh recently, Kangra District Magistrate on Monday issued an order completely prohibiting sale, purchase and export of any poultry products in Fatehpur, Dehra, Jawali, and Indora areas of the district.

Dr Vikram Singh, senior veterinary pathologist of the Himachal Animal Husbandry Department (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

After hundreds of winter migratory birds were found dead in the Pong Dam Lake sanctuary in Himachal Pradesh recently, Kangra District Magistrate on Monday issued an order completely prohibiting sale, purchase and export of any poultry products in Fatehpur, Dehra, Jawali, and Indora areas of the district. "Under Section 34 of the Disaster Management Act 2005, sale/purchase/export of any poultry/birds/fish of any breed/age and their related products (eggs, meat, chicken, etc) is completely prohibited in Fatehpur, Dehra, Jawali and Indora areas of Kangra," the order said.

It also completely prohibited the slaughter of poultry/birds/fish of any breed/age and their related products (eggs, meat, chicken etc) in all slaughterhouses or in-home or in any place within the areas prohibited by the administration. It also asked all shops and farms in the area that are involved in poultry/birds/fish of any breed/age and their related products (eggs, meat, chicken, etc) to remain closed till further order.

District administration also prohibited human, animal movement within the one-kilometre radius of Pong Dam Lake or the alert zone declared by the administration. Speaking to media, Dr Vikram Singh, a senior veterinary pathologist of the Himachal Animal Husbandry Department said, "For the last three to four days, there has been large-scale mortality among bar-headed goose (migratory birds)."

As per the latest records, around 1,775 birds have died in the last few days. Samples of five dead bar-headed goose birds at Wildlife Sanctuary, Pong Dam, Himachal Pradesh have been found positive for H5N1 avian influenza virus. (ANI)

