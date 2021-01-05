Left Menu
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates Ramalingeswara Park in Berhampur

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated Ramlingeshwar Park in Berhampur, through video conferencing on Monday.

Updated: 05-01-2021 08:50 IST
A visual from Ramlingeshwar Reservoir and Park in Berhampur of Ganjam district of Odisha. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated Ramlingeshwar Park in Berhampur of Ganjam district, through video conferencing on Monday. Addressing the people of Berhampur through video conferencing, Patnaik highlighted the history of the Ramlingeshwar Reservoir, which dates back to the pre-independence era.

"The Ramlingeshwar Reservoir and Park has earned a special place on the tourism map of Ganjam today and state government is continuing its efforts to make Berhampur an ideal city," he said. Patnaik hoped for everyone's cooperation in this regard and called on the people of Ramlingeshwar to keep the reservoir clean and to preserve its beautiful environment.

The Ramlingeshwar Reservoir and Park has been built at a cost of Rs 12 crore. The park has a huge statue of Lord Shiva in the centre of the pond. Besides, the water fountains have added beauty to the park. (ANI)

