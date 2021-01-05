Kannada actor Shweta Kumari arrested by NCB in drug case

Kannada actor Shweta Kumari who was detained on Monday in connection with the seizure by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) here has been arrested by NCB after questioning last night. The NCB team has taken Kumari for a medical test today. She will be produced before the court and the NCB officials will be requesting for custody.

Sameer Wankhede, NCB's Zonal Director informed that a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against Kumari. The NCB on January 2, allegedly seized 400 gram of Mephedrone (MD) and searched Crown Business Hotel situated at Mira-Bhayander area here, post which the 27-year-old actor, who is a resident of Hyderabad, was arrested.

The agency has launched systematic operational activities to apprehend the main supplier along with peddlers also. The NCB is also focusing on a deep financial investigation in seizure cases of an interstate drug syndicate. (ANI)