Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kannada actor Shweta Kumari arrested by NCB in drug case

Kannada actor Shweta Kumari who was detained on Monday in connection with the seizure by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) here has been arrested by NCB after questioning last night.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-01-2021 12:10 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 12:10 IST
Kannada actor Shweta Kumari arrested by NCB in drug case
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Kannada actor Shweta Kumari who was detained on Monday in connection with the seizure by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) here has been arrested by NCB after questioning last night. The NCB team has taken Kumari for a medical test today. She will be produced before the court and the NCB officials will be requesting for custody.

Sameer Wankhede, NCB's Zonal Director informed that a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against Kumari. The NCB on January 2, allegedly seized 400 gram of Mephedrone (MD) and searched Crown Business Hotel situated at Mira-Bhayander area here, post which the 27-year-old actor, who is a resident of Hyderabad, was arrested.

The agency has launched systematic operational activities to apprehend the main supplier along with peddlers also. The NCB is also focusing on a deep financial investigation in seizure cases of an interstate drug syndicate. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CBI urges Delhi HC to allow examine foreign national in forgery case

The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI has urged the Delhi High Court to allow examine one foreign national in a forgery case against controversial arms dealer Abhishek Verma. The CBI has filed an application challenging a trial court orde...

Morrisons says supplies are flowing from Europe post Brexit -CEO

Morrisons, Britains fourth biggest supermarket group, has not experienced any issues with supplies from continental Europe since a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union kicked in on Jan. 1, its boss said on Tuesday. There is no iss...

Protracted growth path for discretionary, industrial buckets: Ind-Ra

India Ratings and Research Ind-Ra on Tuesday charted a strong growth recovery path for essentials while expecting a long-drawn recovery for industrial and non-discretionary buckets. It thus maintained a stable outlook for sectors falling in...

Britain looking at options to restrict international travel -Gove

Britain is considering options to restrict international travel to help limit the spread of COVID-19, Minister for the Cabinet Office Michael Gove said on Tuesday.We are looking at further options to restrict international travel, Gove told...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021