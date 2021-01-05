Left Menu
Kochi-Mangaluru gas pipeline will improve ease of living in Kerala, Karnataka: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated Kochi - Mangaluru Natural Gas Pipeline to the nation through a video conference on Tuesday and said it would improve the ease of living in both the states and reduce the expenses of the poor, middle class and entrepreneurs of both the states.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2021 14:44 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated Kochi - Mangaluru Natural Gas Pipeline to the nation through a video conference on Tuesday and said it would improve the ease of living in both the states and reduce the expenses of the poor, middle class and entrepreneurs of both the states. The event marks an important milestone towards the creation of 'One Nation One Gas Grid'. Governors and Chief Ministers of Karnataka and Kerala, along with Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas were also present on the occasion, according to PMO.

While listing the advantages of the pipeline, PM Modi said, "The pipeline would improve the ease of living in both the states and reduce the expenses of the poor, middle class and entrepreneurs of both the states." "The pipeline would become the base of the Gas Distribution System in many cities and would form the base of the CNG based transport system in these cities. It would provide clean energy to Mangalore Refinery and would play a major role in reducing the pollution in both the states," he added.

He further said the reduction of pollution will have a direct impact on the environment akin to planting millions of trees which would help in improving people's health and reducing their health-related expenditure. He said that less pollution and clean air would attract more tourists to the city. He added that construction of this pipeline has generated 1.2 million man-days of employment and would develop a new ecosystem of employment and self-employment after its commissioning which would help the fertiliser, petrochemical and power sector. It will also help India in saving thousands of crores of Foreign exchange for the country.

The Prime Minister termed this day as an important milestone for both the people of Kerala and Karnataka as the two states are being connected by a natural gas pipeline. He said the pipeline will have a positive impact on the economic growth of these two states. He said the rapid expansion of the Gas-based economy is a must to achieve self-reliant India and cited this as the reason behind the government's push for 'One Nation One Gas Grid'. The Prime Minister cited that experts around the world say that in the 21st century, whichever country emphasises the most on connectivity and clean energy would reach new heights.

He stressed that the pace of work in the connectivity front in the country happening now is never seen before in earlier decades. The Prime Minister said that efforts are on to prepare for the country's future energy needs. To achieve this goal, natural gas is being focussed upon, on the one hand, energy resources are being diversified on the other hand. He illustrated the point with examples of the proposed world's biggest renewable energy plant in Gujarat and stress on biofuels.

As the Prime Minister was speaking to the two coastal states, he laid out his vision of fast and balanced coastal area development. He said that a comprehensive plan for the development of the blue economy in the coastal states like Karnataka, Kerala and other Southern Indian states is under implementation. He said the Blue Economy is going to be an important source of Atamnirbhar India. Ports and coastal roads are being connected with a focus on multi-modal connectivity. We are working with an aim to turn our coastal region into a role model of ease of living and ease of doing business, said the Prime Minister.

According to the PMO, the 450 km long pipeline has been built by GAIL (India) Ltd. It has a transportation capacity of 12 Million Metric Standard Cubic Metres per day and will carry natural gas from the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification Terminal at Kochi (Kerala) to Mangaluru (Dakshina Kannada district, Karnataka), while passing through Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts. (ANI)

