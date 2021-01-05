Left Menu
EU worried about Iran enrichment, aims to save nuclear accord

This action is in breach of Iran's nuclear commitments and will have serious implications," a spokesman for the Commission told a regular briefing. "It is regrettable but it is also highly important and ...

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 05-01-2021 17:05 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 16:50 IST
The European Commission said on Tuesday it regretted that Iran has resumed 20% uranium enrichment at an underground nuclear facility, breaching a 2015 nuclear pact, but believed that the accord was worth saving.

"We are highly concerned by the measures taken by Iran. This action is in breach of Iran's nuclear commitments and will have serious implications," a spokesman for the Commission told a regular briefing. "It is regrettable but it is also highly important and ... that we maintain the agreement," he said.

The move is the latest Iranian contravention of the accord, which it started violating in 2019 in response to Washington's withdrawal from the agreement in 2018 and the re-imposition of U.S. sanctions that had been lifted under the deal.

