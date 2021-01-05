Left Menu
A day after Tamil Nadu government issued a notification giving permission to increase the seating capacity in theatres to 100 per cent from the existing 50 per cent, state health secretary J Radhakrishnan on Tuesday said he would discuss the issue with the revenue department.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 05-01-2021 17:04 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 17:04 IST
TN health secretary to discuss the decision of 100 pc occupancy in theatres with Revenue Dept
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A day after Tamil Nadu government issued a notification giving permission to increase the seating capacity in theatres to 100 per cent from the existing 50 per cent, state health secretary J Radhakrishnan on Tuesday said he would discuss the issue with the revenue department. "I will consult the matter with the Revenue and Disaster Management Department. We will look at the Government of India's standard operating procedures (SOP)," stated the health secretary when asked about his views regarding the latest notification.

Meanwhile, Radhakrishnan told four people in Tamil Nadu among the returnees from the United Kingdom have tested positive for the new strain of COVID-19. Tamil Nadu government on Monday allowed increasing the seating capacity of cinemas, theatres, multiplexes from existing 50 per cent to 100 per cent following COVID-19 protocols. The permission was granted through a notification by the state government. Many film stars like actor Vijay requested the state government to give permission for 100 per cent capacity before Pongal.

The state government had granted permission to cinema theatres and multiplexes to reopen with 50 per cent seating capacity from November 10. As per the notification issued by the state government, in order to create awareness among the spectators, the precautionary measures for COVID-19 shall also be screened during the showtime. (ANI)

