Left Menu
Development News Edition

OPEC+ resumes talks amid divide on February oil output levels

Three OPEC+ sources said chances of a cut were slim as very few producers supported it and most countries favoured either steady supply or an increase in February. "Two clear factions have formed - the Saudi-led proposal for a cautious approach to maintain oil prices and the Russia-led clarion call for a swifter return of supply to the market," said Louise Dickson from Rystad Energy.

Reuters | Updated: 05-01-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 18:37 IST
OPEC+ resumes talks amid divide on February oil output levels

Top oil producers resume debate on policy on Tuesday after talks stumbled over February supply levels, with Russia leading calls for higher output and others suggesting holding or even cutting production due to new coronavirus lockdowns. Talks are set to restart at 1430 GMT after the OPEC+ group, which combines OPEC and other producers including Russia, failed to find a compromise on Monday.

OPEC+ sources told Reuters that Russia and Kazakhstan backed raising production by 0.5 million barrels per day (bpd) while Iraq, Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates suggested holding output steady. An internal OPEC document, seen by Reuters on Tuesday and dated Jan. 4, suggested a 0.5 million bpd cut in February as part of several scenarios considered for 2021.

The document also said that the OPEC+ joint ministerial committee highlighted bearish risks and "stressed that the reimplementation of COVID-19 containment measures across continents, including full lockdowns, are dampening the oil demand rebound in 2021". Three OPEC+ sources said chances of a cut were slim as very few producers supported it and most countries favoured either steady supply or an increase in February.

"Two clear factions have formed - the Saudi-led proposal for a cautious approach to maintain oil prices and the Russia-led clarion call for a swifter return of supply to the market," said Louise Dickson from Rystad Energy. On Monday, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said OPEC+ should be cautious, despite a generally optimistic market environment, as demand for fuel remained fragile and variants of the coronavirus were unpredictable.

New variants of the coronavirus first reported in Britain and South Africa have since been found in countries across the world. With benchmark Brent oil futures holding above $50 per barrel, OPEC+ took the opportunity to raise output by 0.5 million bpd in January as it looked to eventually ease cuts that currently stand at 7.2 million bpd.

On Tuesday, Brent rose 2% above $52 per barrel. OPEC+ producers have been curbing output to support prices and reduce oversupply since January 2017 and cut a record 9.7 million bpd in mid-2020 as COVID-19 hammered demand for gasoline and aviation fuel.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP: Statute of B R Ambedkar installed illegally on govt land removed; 24 held

A statue of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar installed on government land without permission was removed by the administration and 24 people, including the district unit head and the general secretary of the Bhim Army, were arrested in this conne...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Lockdowns knock stocks lower ahead of key Georgia votes

World shares struggled on Tuesday amid new COVID lockdowns in Europe and Senate runoff races in Georgia that could affect incoming U.S. President Joe Bidens ability to pursue his preferred economic policies. Wall Street was expected to exte...

Centre has not banned export of any COVID-19 vaccine: Union health secretary

The Union government has not banned the export of any COVID-19 vaccine that has been granted restricted emergency use approval by the drug regulator, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday, while urging the media to guard against the spread of...

No crying in Sistine Chapel as baptisms cancelled amid COVID

There will be no crying in the chapel this year.A traditional ceremony in which popes baptise newborn babies in the Sistine Chapel has been cancelled because of coronavirus restrictions, the Vatican said on Tuesday. The ceremony, which invo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021