Andhra Pradesh reports 377 new cases of COVID-19

Andhra Pradesh reported 377 new cases of COVID-19 and four deaths in the last 24 hours.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 05-01-2021 20:33 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 20:33 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh reported 377 new cases of COVID-19 and four deaths in the last 24 hours. According to a media bulletin released by the state COVID nodal officer, 51,420 samples are tested in the state in the last 24 hours and 377 of them were found positive for coronavirus.

The total count of cases in the state has gone up to 8,83,587 which includes 3,038 are active cases. The bulletin said 278 persons have recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the recoveries to 8,73,427. The death toll in the state has gone up to 7,122. (ANI)

