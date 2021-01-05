NIA files supplementary charge-sheet in Hizb-ul-Mujahideen narco terror case

National Investigation Agency has filed supplementary charge sheet in the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen Narco Terror case in NIA Special Court, Punjab against narco-terrorists Jaswant Singh and Gursant Singh. "Today, NIA filed supplementary charge-sheet in Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) Narco Terror Case in the NIA Special Court, Mohali, Punjab u/s 120B, 419, 471, 201 IPC, sections 8 r/w 21, 27A and 29 of NDPS Act and sections 17, 18 & 20 of UA (P) Act against narco-terrorists Jaswant Singh @ Jassa r/o Gurdaspur and Gursant Singh @ Gora r/o Tarn Taran, Punjab. Both the accused persons were involved in collection, distribution and selling of heroin smuggled from Pakistan as also in collection and channelisation of proceeds so generated for furthering the activities of HM," read a press statement from NIA.

Accused Gursant Singh was one of the important members of terrorist gang and as a close associate of prime accused Iqbal Singh @Shera was responsible for safe movement of heroin and proceeds to various places/unidentified persons. Investigation has also brought out that he has purchased many immovable properties and luxury cars to be used as hide outs and for transportation of drugs and proceeds, the press statement read.

Earlier, a chargesheet was filed on 20.10.2020 against 10 accused persons namely Hilal Ahmed Shergojri, resident of (r/o) dist- Pulwama (J&K) (Arrested), Bikram Singh, r/o dist- Amritsar (Arrested), Maninder Singh, r/o dist- Amritsar (Arrested), Ranjit Singh, r/o dist- Gurdaspur (Arrested), Jaswant Singh, r/o dist Gurdaspur (Arrested), Ranjit Singh, r/o dist- Amritsar (Arrested), Gagandeep Singh, r/o dist- Amritsar (Arrested), Iqbal Singh, r/o dist- Amritsar (Absconding), Zafar Hussain Bhat, r/o dist.- Anantnag (J&K), presently in Pakistan (Absconding) and Riyaz Ahmed Naikoo, r/o dist- Pulwama (J&K) (Killed) u/s 120B, 419, 471, 489C of IPC, sections 8, 21, 23, 12 24, 25, 27, 27A, 29 & 31 of NDPS Act, sections 17, 18, 20, 38 and 40 of UA(P) Act and section 12(1)(b) of Indian Passports Act in the Special NIA Court, Mohali, Punjab. This case arose out of PS Sadar Amritsar Case no. 135 dated 25.04.2020 pertaining to arrest of one Hilal Ahmed Shergojri and recovery of Rs 29 lakh from his possession, by Punjab Police on 25.04.2020. NIA took up the investigation of the case on 08.05.2020.

During investigation by NIA, it emerged that accused Hilal, who had come to Amritsar to collect the amount of Rs 29 lakh, was a member of proscribed terrorist organisation Hizb-ul -Mujahideen (HM) and a close associate of Riyaz Ahmed Naikoo, the then HM commander of Kashmir Valley. This led to busting of a major narco-terror module involved in smuggling and selling of heroin in India and channelising of drug-proceeds to Pakistan through hawala and to the HM terrorists based in J&K at the behest of HM terrorists based in Pakistan. Further investigation against the absconding accused is going on. (ANI)