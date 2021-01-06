Left Menu
Development News Edition

JBS among meat firms linked to slavery-tainted ranches in Brazil

By Fabio Teixeira RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 5 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - B razilian meatpackers must clean up their supply chains, labor experts said on Tuesday, after an investigation showed six firms bought cattle from ranches that used slave labor. Brazil's JBS, one of the world's largest meat processing firms, bought cattle from two ranches that later ended up on Brazil's "dirty list" of companies that employed slave labor, the anti-slavery rights group Reporter Brasil said this week.

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 06-01-2021 01:00 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 00:56 IST
JBS among meat firms linked to slavery-tainted ranches in Brazil
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Brazilian meatpackers must clean up their supply chains, labor experts said on Tuesday, after an investigation showed six firms bought cattle from ranches that used slave labor.

Brazil's JBS, one of the world's largest meat processing firms, bought cattle from two ranches that later ended up on Brazil's "dirty list" of companies that employed slave labor, the anti-slavery rights group Reporter Brasil said this week. JBS said it banned the two firms once they were on the dirty list, but it was unfair to expect JBS to stop working with any ranches facing allegations of slave labor from inspectors as those companies also had the right to defend their actions.

"Reporter Brasil is demanding JBS ... block producers based only on inspections (which) ... would be a disregard for that producer's right of defense before public authorities", JBS told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in a statement. In Brazil, employers whose workers have been rescued by labor inspectors are allowed to defend themselves in front of a panel, which is part of the economy ministry, and to appeal against charges of slavery.

The firm is only added to the dirty list - one of Brazil's most powerful anti-slavery tools, currently with 114 names on it - if found guilty by the panel. Brazil exports billions of dollars of beef every year and its meat processing industry has repeatedly come under fire for poor working conditions.

Under Brazilian law, forced labor is defined as a form of modern-day slavery that includes degrading work conditions and long hours that pose a risk to workers' health or life and violate their dignity. Blacklisted businesses cannot receive state loans and have restrictions placed on their sales. The list is also used by private banks to gauge credit risk and by international buyers concerned about their supply chains.

Meatpackers cannot rely only on the dirty list to ensure clean supply chains, said Xavier Plassat, who heads the Pastoral Land Commission anti-slavery campaign. He said the list only included the names of those "unlucky enough to get caught" by labor inspectors and that slavery in the meat industry was widespread.

Other firms named in the Reporter Brasil investigation were third parties to slavery - buying cattle from ranches that bought their cattle from blacklisted ranches. "The monitoring by meatpackers ... does not take into account those who supply their suppliers," said Plassat.

"Slave labor is still invisible." Legally it is difficult to make meatpackers responsible for buying cattle raised by slave labor, said Brazil's leading anti-slavery labor prosecutor, Lys Sobral Cardoso.

"We need to map the entire supply chain and then build a legal argument to make those at the top responsible," said Cardoso. "It's still something we are discussing how to do."

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Grammy Awards postponed due to coronavirus surge in Los Angeles, Rolling Stone magazine reports

The Grammy Awards ceremony that was set for January 31 has been postponed due to the coronavirus surge in Los Angeles, Rolling Stone magazine and Variety reported on Tuesday.The two outlets cited multiple sources as saying the ceremony, the...

From embargo to embrace, Saudi Arabia pushes Gulf detente

Embracing Qatars ruler, Saudi Arabias Crown Prince pushed a deal to end a row with Doha at a Gulf summit on Tuesday to try to strengthen an Arab alliance against Iran, although a final declaration contained only a general pledge of solidari...

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Britain began its third COVID-19 lockdown on Tuesday with the government calling for one last major national effort to defeat the spread of a virus that has infected an estimated one in 50 citizens before mass vaccinations turn the tide.DEA...

Motor racing-Formula E confirms Saudi season-opener in February

Formula E will start its new season with a floodlit double-header in Saudi Arabia next month, the all-electric championship said on Tuesday. The season was due to start in Santiago, Chile, this month but the races were postponed due to the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021