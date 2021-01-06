Rain, hailstorm affect traffic movement in Delhi

Vehicular movement was adversely affected with waterlogging in parts of Delhi as the national capital and its neighbouring areas witnessed heavy rainfall along with hailstorm on Wednesday morning. According to the police, traffic was affected on the carriageway from Azadpur towards Mukarba Chowk due to waterlogging at Panchwati red light.

"Traffic is affected in the carriageway from Azadpur towards Mukarba Chowk due to waterlogging at Panchwati red light. Kindly avoid the stretch," tweeted traffic police. Due to the heavy rain, police-reported obstruction in traffic from Madhuban chowk towards Mukarba due to breakdown of a truck on Elevated Road and Obstruction at Naya Bazar, Peeli Kothi Road due to breakdown of a D-VAN.

Heavy rain and hailstorm lashed parts of Delhi and national capital region (NCR) with the zero visibility at 9.00 am today and Gurgaon's Kherki Daula village along with some others area received heavy rains and hailstorm. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) yesterday predicted that the rainfall condition in the national capital will continue today.

The maximum and minimum temperature would be around 22 and 13 degree Celsius respectively in the national capital, the Department said in its forecast.Both the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to fall further after today with the IMD forecasting dense fog on Thursday. However, the temperature in Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) is likely to witness a sharp fall in the upcoming days from tomorrow, predicted IMD."In upcoming days we expect that the minimum temperature, which at present is 10 to 11 degrees Celsius will likely to fall by at least four degrees and could reach at seven degrees resulting in an increase in the cold in Delhi-NCR," Anand Sharma additional director general of IMD on Tuesday. (ANI)