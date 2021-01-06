Left Menu
Development News Edition

Seer Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamy to begin yatra to temples vandalised in Andhra

From January 17, Seer Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamy will undertake a yatra to over 50 temples that were allegedly vandalised in Andhra Pradesh recently.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 06-01-2021 13:12 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 13:04 IST
Seer Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamy to begin yatra to temples vandalised in Andhra
Seer Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

From January 17, Seer Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamy will undertake a yatra to over 50 temples that were allegedly vandalised in Andhra Pradesh recently. While addressing media yesterday, he said "Security of temples in Andhra Pradesh seems to be full of lapses. Antarvedi chariot incident to Ramateertham incident proves the same. Security of temples has become a matter of grave concern. Primarily 50 major such incidents took place."

"After the completion of 'Dhanurmasa', we will visit all those places. All temples need to install CCTV cameras. It is the responsibility of the endowments department to take care of the security at temples. But there are many lapses in the department. There is a need of course correction," he added. Seer Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamy further said that negotiations will be done with all concerned people so that some amicable solution can be found.

"Had such attacks taken place on a church or mosque, the earth would have been shattered by now. But as these attacks took place on Hindu temples, barely any action was taken. The government should also have responded faster. People's sentiments should be respected and protected," he added. Meanwhile, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered a probe by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of police into the incidents of alleged vandalisation of temples and desecration of idols of various deities. He has asked the police authorities not to spare anybody found guilty.

The idol of Lord Rama was allegedly desecrated at Ramateertham in Vizianagaram district here on December 29 following which a group of BJP workers staged a protest on the temple premises. On December 31, Andhra Pradesh Police DGP Gautam Sawang had said that investigation is going on in the incident of desecration of Lord Rama idol at Ramateertham.

In a similar incident, the chariot of the famous Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Antarvedi of East Godavari district was allegedly gutted in a fire mishap on September 6, 2020

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Court okays Trump administration auctioning oil drilling rights in Alaska reserve

Alaska US, January 6 ANISputnik A US federal judge has turned down requests by conservation and indigenous groups to prevent the outgoing administration from selling oil and gas leases to drilling companies in Alaskas Arctic National Wildli...

Lawsuit alleges financial exploitation of immigrant teachers

New Mexicos attorney general is accusing a company that recruits immigrant teachers from the Philippines to work at public schools of charging exorbitant fees and using deceptive financial tactics, according to a lawsuit announced Tuesday. ...

Lil Nas X releases children's book

Rapper Lil Nas X has launched a picture book, titled C is for Country, that will take the readers from ages three to seven on an alphabetical journeyThe Grammy winner, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, officially released the book on T...

UP shoe shopkeeper taken into police custody for selling shoe with caste name

A shoe seller in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh was taken into police custody after a group of people objected to the caste-name Thakur etched on the soles of shoes he was selling. He was later allowed released. We had received information that...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021