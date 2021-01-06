Left Menu
Four dead due to gas leak in Odisha's Rourkela Steel Plant

At least four workers died and six others fell ill due to toxic gas leakage at the coal chemical unit of the Rourkela Steel Plant in Odisha on Wednesday morning.

ANI | Rourkela (Odisha) | Updated: 06-01-2021 16:56 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 16:56 IST
Police inquiring at the Rourkela Steel Plant about the gas leak that killed four people on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

At least four workers died and six others fell ill due to toxic gas leakage at the coal chemical unit of the Rourkela Steel Plant in Odisha on Wednesday morning. In an official statement, the Steel Authority of India (SAIL) extended deepest condolences to the kin of the deceased.

"In an unfortunate incident at the SAIL Rourkela Steel Plant, four contract workers engaged at the Plant's Coal Chemicals Department (CCD) have succumbed to a suspected gas leakage incident," the SAIL said. "The workers felt unwell at around 9 am on January 6 and were immediately rushed to the ICU of Ispat General Hospital (IGH) at Rourkela for treatment. The SAIL family is deeply saddened by the loss of lives and stands strong with the affected families at this time of grief," the statement added.

A high-level committee has been formed to inquire into the cause of the incident and all emergency protocols have been immediately activated in the plant. (ANI)

