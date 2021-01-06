Left Menu
Development News Edition

Four birds found dead at Sukhna Lake, surrounding areas in Chandigarh

Amid a bird flu scare, four birds were found dead at Sukhna Lake and its surrounding areas here, officials said on Wednesday. He said the department was maintaining an extra vigil at Sukhna Lake and its surrounding areas in view of the bird flu scare.No case of bird flu has been reported in Chandigarh so far, the official added.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-01-2021 18:56 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 18:56 IST
Four birds found dead at Sukhna Lake, surrounding areas in Chandigarh

Amid a bird flu scare, four birds were found dead at Sukhna Lake and its surrounding areas here, officials said on Wednesday. The Chandigarh Forest and Wildlife Department said it is checking whether they are any more casualties of the birds.

Of the four birds found dead included a common coot and a mormont, which are migratory birds, and a pigeon and an egret, an official of the department said. He said the department was maintaining an extra vigil at Sukhna Lake and its surrounding areas in view of the bird flu scare.

No case of bird flu has been reported in Chandigarh so far, the official added. “The samples of the birds have been sent to RDDL (Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory) Jalandhar for diagnostic investigation,” said Abdul Qayum, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Chandigarh.

It may take three days for the report to come, he added. The Centre on Wednesday said Avian Influenza, or the bird flu outbreak, has been reported at 12 epicentres in four states -- Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh -- and advisories have been issued to contain further spread of the infection in poultry ducks, crows and migratory birds.

In a statement, the Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying said other states have been asked to keep a vigil on any unusual mortality amongst birds..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Central forces to maintain L&O during dharna against Bedi

Puducherry, Jan 6 PTI The Puducherry administration has procured three companies of the Central Armed Police Force CAPF and the Central Industrial and Security Force CISF to maintain law and order during the dharna the ruling Congress has p...

Congress ropes in CMs, senior leaders to coordinate, manage party's campaign in poll-bound states

By Siddharth Sharma Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday appointed senior observers for overseeing election campaign management and coordination in four states and one Union Territory, which will go to poll this year.Congres...

Plea in HC to quash DDA-DLF agreement regarding 129 acre land in west Delhi

A PIL has been moved in the Delhi High Court seeking to quash DDAs agreement with real estate major DLF transferring to the company around 129 acres of land in west Delhi which was taken over from various industries purportedly to develop a...

EU should share vaccines with Balkan neighbours, 13 governments say

The European Union should send coronavirus vaccines to its Balkan neighbours and do more to combat the virus in Ukraine, 13 of the EUs foreign ministers said in a joint letter to the blocs executive on Wednesday. Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021