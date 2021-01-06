Madhya Pradesh CM inaugurates air cargo terminal at Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport

A new international air cargo terminal was launched in Indore on Wednesday by the Airport Authority of India's (AAI) subsidiary at the Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport at a cost of Rs 2.26 crore. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurated the new facility and flagged off a parcel as a token to its destination on the occasion.

After the start of the air cargo facility, export of medicines, leather products, machinery, diamond and other jewellery, auto-parts and fruits and vegetables will get a boost, Chouhan said on the occasion. He said that in view of the rising number of air passengers from Indore, it was necessary to expand the airport and, therefore, the state government will give 22-acre land adjacent to the airport to the AAI.

Responding to the request made by Indore Lok Sabha MP Shankar Lalwani, the chief minister also said logistics facilities will be developed in the 20 km radius of the airport. A video message of Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri was also played on the occasion. Expressing happiness over the launch of the new cargo facility, Puri said it will boost the export of cloth, ready-made garments, medicines and food products.

On the occasion, officials said the air cargo terminal spread in an area of 1,330 sq metre will handle 37,960 tonnes of goods every year. The facility is equipped with modern X-ray machines and security gadgets.

They also informed that from Indore, medicines, leather products, machinery, auto parts, namkeen sweets and other products are mainly exported to the UAE, Bangladesh, Hongkong, Chine, Singapore, Italy, Germany, France and Zimbabwe..

