Left Menu
Development News Edition

AAP accuses Punjab CM of implementing farm laws, demands his resignation

Citing news reports about Punjabs Minister of Food and Civil Supplies Bharat Bhushan Ashus comment that the Congress government has allowed farmers from elsewhere to sell their produce in the state, AAPs Punjab co-incharge Raghav Chadha accused Singh of lying to everyone.It is indeed sad to note that this year has begun on such a grim note with the biggest fraud and betrayal committed by the Congress and Amarinder Singh who have implemented the black farm laws in Punjab.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2021 20:22 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 20:19 IST
AAP accuses Punjab CM of implementing farm laws, demands his resignation
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

Alleging that the Congress government in Punjab has implemented the contentious farm laws in the state, the Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday demanded resignation of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh for ''overt and open betrayal of the farmers''. Citing news reports about Punjab's Minister of Food and Civil Supplies Bharat Bhushan Ashu's comment that the Congress government has allowed farmers from elsewhere to sell their produce in the state, AAP's Punjab co-incharge Raghav Chadha accused Singh of ''lying to everyone''.

''It is indeed sad to note that this year has begun on such a grim note with the biggest fraud and betrayal committed by the Congress and Amarinder Singh who have implemented the black farm laws in Punjab. The Aam Aadmi Party demands his resignation,'' Chadha said. ''With the backdoor implementation of the three black farm laws, Amarinder Singh has lied to everyone, he has betrayed not only the farmers of Punjab, but the fields of Punjab, the land of Punjab and the 'annadaatas' (food providers) of Punjab,'' he said.

Farmers from various parts of the country, mostly from Punjab, have been camping at different border points of Delhi for over a month now demanding repeal of the three agri laws, which were voted through in Parliament in September amid strong protests by opposition parties. Aam Aadmi Party have come out strongly in support of the protesting farmers.

The three laws have been projected by the central government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country. However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price and do away with the mandi system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

The government has repeatedly asserted that the MSP and Mandi systems will stay and has accused the opposition of misleading the farmers..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

German bond yields rise to five-week high as U.S. yields jump on Georgia count

Germanys 10-year bond yields rose to five-week highs on Wednesday, pushed up by a jump in U.S. Treasury yields as expectations rose that a win for Democrats in a Senate runoff race in Georgia may signal more fiscal spending. Democrats won o...

Karnataka: 2nd year PUC exams in May, SSLC exams in June

Bengaluru, Jan 6 PTI The second year pre-university class-12 exams would begin in the second week of May and the Secondary School Leaving Certificate SSLC-class 10 in the first week of June, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Ministe...

Eskom to implement stage 2 load shedding for two nights

Eskom will implement stage 2 load shedding from 10 pm to 5 am for two nights, the power utility announced on Wednesday.According to Eskom, the blackout will take place tonight and Thursday evening.The load shedding is necessary to recover a...

January rain in Delhi maximum in 21 years: IMD

Delhi has already recorded 56.6 mm rainfall in January, the maximum for the month in 21 years, according to the India Meteorological Department IMD. Sporadic rains drenched the national capital for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021