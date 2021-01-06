Odisha: Four workers die due to gas leak in Rourkela Steel

Left Menu
PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 06-01-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 21:50 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

At least four workers died after inhaling a toxic gas leaked from a unit at Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) of the state-run SAIL in Odisha on Wednesday, official sources said. Two Deputy General Managers (DGMs) have been placed under suspension for negligence following the mishap that took place at a coal chemical department facility in the morning when some contractual workers engaged by a private company were on duty, RSP officials said.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Petroleum and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan have expressed grief over the loss of lives in the mishap. ''Deeply saddened to know about the tragic loss of lives in the gas leak incident at Rourkela Steel Plant. My thoughts and prayers are with bereaved families in the hour of grief,'' Patnaik said in a message.

''Grieved at the loss of lives in an unfortunate incident at SAIL Rourkela Steel Plant. My thoughts are with the affected families in this hour of grief,'' Pradhan tweeted. Four contractual workers, engaged by a private company, fell unwell at 9 am, following which they were taken to the health facility of the plant and later admitted to the ICU of the Ispat General Hospital where they died, the RSP officials said.

The four deceased were identified as Ganesh Chandra Pahil (55), Rabindra Sahu (59), Abhimanyu Sah (33) and Bramhananda Panda (51). No other worker was affected due to the incident, a senior RSP official said.

According to a preliminary report, the four workers died due to carbon monoxide gas leak from the unit, officials said. ''All emergency protocols were immediately activated.

However, in spite of all possible efforts, the lives of the contract workers could not be saved,'' they said. ''A high-level committee has been constituted to inquire into the cause of the incident. The plant is functioning normally,'' they said.

It has been decided at the highest level that one member from each of the deceased family will be offered a job in RSP. Besides, the organisation for which they were working has been asked to give compensation of Rs 2.5 lakh each to the families of the deceased, a senior official said.

RSPs Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dipak Chattaraj, has expressed deep anguish over the untimely demise of the four contract workers and said the authorities will extend every possible support to the bereaved families..

