Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala CM pledges govt support to local bodie sans political bias

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi on Wednesday asked the newly elected representatives of local bodies to focus on achieving food self-sufficiency and creation of jobs in the state, as he pledged the LDF governments support without any political bias.

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 06-01-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 21:59 IST
Kerala CM pledges govt support to local bodie sans political bias
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi on Wednesday asked the newly elected representatives of local bodies to focus on achieving food self-sufficiency and creation of jobs in the state, as he pledged the LDF government's support without any political bias. He also told them to encourage entrepreneurship at the local level while ensuring an industry-friendly environment.

In an online interaction with the local self government representatives elected in the recent local body elections, which the LDF swept, he said the policy of the government was that no one should go hungry in the state. ''The distribution ofthefreerationkits and the opening of low-cost hotels are meant to achieve this goal. This system needs to be further strengthened. The Subhiksha Kerala scheme for achieving food self-sufficiency should be implemented more vigorously,'' Vijayan said.

''We all should work together beyond politics for the development of the state. The state government will not show any sort of discrimination and will support all the local body institutions in the state without any political bias,'' he said. Vijayan asked thenew governing bodies to provide ease of doing business for the entrepreneurs. Their problems should be addressed and resolved and necessary interventions should be made to create an industry-friendly environment.

''Marketing facilities should be provided for the products of small scale producers. The support and cooperation of cooperative societies should be ensured for this,'' the chief minister added. Stressing the need to implement welfare and development programmes at all levels as people need more relief, Vijayan urged the local body representatives to create maximum number of working days before the onset of next monsoon through the rural employment guarantee Scheme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

In last-gasp showdown, Trump allies in Congress to challenge his loss to Biden

A band of U.S. President Donald Trumps Republican allies in Congress planned a last-ditch effort on Wednesday to undo his election loss to Democrat Joe Biden, a bid almost certain to fail that comes on the same day their party is poised to ...

EXCLUSIVE-Italy could take on $17 billion of UniCredit bad loans to ease MPS sale -sources

Italy is working on a plan to take on about 14 billion euros 17 billion of UniCredits impaired loans to make a takeover of state-owned Monte dei Paschi more attractive for the countrys second-biggest bank, sources told Reuters. Bad loan man...

Soccer-Antwerp forward says sorry for wearing rival team's shirt

Royal Antwerp forward Didier Lamkel Ze has apologised after showing up at the Belgian clubs training ground this week wearing the shirt of their bitter rivals Anderlecht in an attempt to force a transfer. The Cameroon international was deni...

Dr Harsh Vardhan releases report on Longitudinal Ageing Study of India Wave-1

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister for Health Family Welfare released INDIA REPORT on Longitudinal Ageing Study of India LASI Wave-1 today on the virtual platform.LASI is a fullscale national survey of scientific investigation of the health,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021