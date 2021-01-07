Left Menu
Thames Food and Buskers Festival to be held on 5 and 6 March

This exciting new festival will feature gourmet food stalls, live music and entertainment for the whole family, in the beautiful Thames on the Coromandel Peninsula.

The Thames is an easy day trip, being just a short drive from major centres, Auckland, Hamilton and Tauranga, or for those who choose to settle in for a coastal getaway weekend, there are fantastic local accommodation options available. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The Thames Food and Buskers Festival will be held on Friday, March 5th and Saturday, March 6th 2021.

The festival will also feature restaurateur, television host and food education advocate Ganesh Raj presenting cooking masterclasses.

The Thames Food and Buskers Festival is free to attend, except for the Ganesh Raj masterclasses which will be ticketed. Tickets for these classes go on sale in February 2021. More details to come.

Event organiser, Sue Lewis-O'Halloran, Chief Executive Officer of the Thames Business Association shares "the first-ever Thames Food and Buskers Festival is a wonderful opportunity to get together as a community, as well as bring people from near and far. We will celebrate food and entertainment, with a focus on local produce and an opportunity to meet one of New Zealand's most well-known cooks."

Ganesh will be hosting a series of special cooking masterclasses as part of the festival. All classes will include a shared meal, with a focus on bringing people together with food. "I love the provinces of NZ and want to help shine a light on the unique stories and cuisine that comes from them.

The Thames has such a long and interesting history, and it is exciting to be part of bringing it out to the rest of NZ." Ganesh is co-host of TV's successful series Eat Well For Less, host of the popular YouTube cooking series The Humble Yum Yum and is the owner-operator of the award-winning restaurant The Tasting Shed in Auckland. He is a passionate foodie and was named as Metro's Restaurant Personality of the Year two years running. An advocate for delicious and budget-conscious dishes for families, he shares this knowledge in an engaging and highly entertaining way.

Sue adds "our festival provides a chance to showcase this beautiful town on the Coromandel, filled with history and wonderful heritage attractions, plus amazing outdoor adventure trails for keen trampers and cyclists. This is a family-friendly festival, for all ages and stages and we aim to have something for everyone to enjoy."

In addition to offerings at the festival, visitors to the area can catch the famous Thames Market on Saturday morning, which offers an eclectic array of treasures and local produce.

The Thames is an easy day trip, being just a short drive from major centres, Auckland, Hamilton and Tauranga, or for those who choose to settle in for a coastal getaway weekend, there are fantastic local accommodation options available.

The major festivities will take place in Thames township on Saturday, March 6, with buskers performing along with the main street and food stalls galore in Mary Street. Friday, March 5, will be a more intimate event.

The Thames Food and Buskers Festival 2021 is proudly presented by the Thames Business Association, with the support of the Thames Coromandel District Council.

