Kerala Dollar Smuggling Case: Customs issues fresh notice to K Ayyappan

Customs Department on Thursday issued a third notice to K Ayyappan to, Assistant Private Secretary of Kerala Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan asking him to appear before it's Kochi office tomorrow before 10 am in connection with Dollar Smuggling Case.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 07-01-2021 14:21 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Customs Department on Thursday issued a third notice to K Ayyappan to, Assistant Private Secretary of Kerala Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan asking him to appear before it's Kochi office tomorrow before 10 am in connection with Dollar Smuggling Case. The notice was sent to K Ayyappan after failed to appear before the Customs Department on Wednesday.

Ayyappan informed the Department through the mail that he cannot appear before it due to the busy schedule of the Kerala Assembly session beginning from Friday. This time, the notice was sent to his residential address. Earlier, when the customs sent a notice to his office address earlier, he failed to appear.

On Wednesday, Kerala Assembly Speaker's office issued a letter to the Customs Department stating that the Speaker's permission is required to interrogate his Assistant Private Secretary. The dollar smuggling came to light during the investigation of the Kerala gold smuggling case, which is currently being probed by the National Investigation Agency, the Enforcement Directorate, and the Customs department.

The matter, which pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels, had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5. (ANI)

