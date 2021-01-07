Left Menu
Development News Edition

IAF, commercial airlines to provide transportation facilities for country-wide Covid-19 vaccination drive

In support of the Covid-19 vaccination drive, the Indian Air Force and commercial airliners would be used extensively to deliver the two vaccines across the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2021 15:21 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 15:21 IST
IAF, commercial airlines to provide transportation facilities for country-wide Covid-19 vaccination drive
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In support of the Covid-19 vaccination drive, the Indian Air Force and commercial airliners would be used extensively to deliver the two vaccines across the country. "Transport aircraft of the Air Force including the C-130Js and AN-32s are planned to be used for taking the vaccines to the remote parts of the country. Arrangements are being made by the suppliers to provide the vaccines in specialised containers that will keep the vaccines refrigerated safely for 24 hours during transportation and delivery to the local administration officials," government officials said here.

The major part of transportation by air would be done by commercial airliners. IAF would also be providing lending facilities to commercial airliners at the military airfields where commercial planes do not operate, the officials stated.

The Air Force transport aircraft would be used for flying vaccines to remote airfields and advanced landing grounds in states such as Arunachal Pradesh and Union Territory of Ladakh. As per the plan, if required, the force would also use its helicopter fleet to take the coronavirus vaccines to the remotest locations. The discussions on the transportation of vaccines are still on and details are being finalised, they said.

Last week, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) announced "restricted emergency use" for Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN and Serum Institute of India's Covishield, which has been developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University. In Delhi, the armed forces have identified Army Research and Referral Hospital, Base Hospital, Armed Forces Clinic, Air Force Centre, Subroto Park, and Air Force Station, Palam for administering the vaccines to its personnel. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Natural disasters cause $210 billion in damage in 2020, insurer says

Natural catastrophes around the world resulted in 210 billion in damage in 2020, with the United States especially hard hit by hurricanes and wildfires, a top insurer said on Thursday. The damage, tallied by the German reinsurer Munich Re ,...

Be prepared to receive first supply of COVID-19 vaccine likely to be sent shortly: Centre to states, UTs

The Union health ministry has informed states and union territories that they are likely to receive the first supply of COVID-19 vaccine shortly and asked them to remain prepared to accept these consignments. In a communique, the ministry s...

Gauteng Traffic Police vows to act against motorists

Gauteng Traffic Police have vowed to act against motorists who fail to abide by the rules of the road.This comes after the arrest of a 38-year-old man for alleged reckless and negligent driving, failure to obey a lawful instruction from a t...

Judicial panel submits report on custodial death to govt

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 7 PTI The Judicial Commission, which probed into the alleged custodial death of a remand prisoner at a police station in Idukki district of Kerala, submitted its report to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021