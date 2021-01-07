Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab student travels from US to stand with farmers

Had it not been for the farmers protest against the new agri laws that began over a month ago, 22-year-old Navpal Singh would have never planned a trip home at this time from Texas in the US, where he is a student.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2021 17:26 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 17:24 IST
Punjab student travels from US to stand with farmers
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Had it not been for the farmers' protest against the new agri laws that began over a month ago, 22-year-old Navpal Singh would have never planned a trip home at this time from Texas in the US, where he is a student. ''This protest forced me to come here,'' said the mechanical engineering student whose father and grandfather are farmers. ''The last time I had come home was less than a year ago...in March, so I had no plans whatsoever to visit again, but the way this protest has taken over this country and also the world, I couldn't stay away,'' he said. Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting at multiple Delhi borders against the new agri laws.

Singh arrived in India on Monday and has been travelling between Singhu and his ancestral village in Punjab's Jalandhar every day since. Even though he is not a farmer himself, Singh felt the need to be part of the protest because of his farming roots that have provided for his education. ''People might think I have no direct connection with farming...that I am studying in the US, I will also work and get married there, but my father and grandfather are farmers.

''I wouldn't have been able to have my life in the US without the farmers. And now it is my responsibility to come forward and stand with them in their fight for their rights,'' he said. Several rounds of talks with the government have failed to break the deadlock with the government pushing the new legislations as important reforms in the agricultural sector. The next round of talks is scheduled on Friday.

The farmers on the other hand have maintained that they want the three laws to be repealed. They have also threatened to enter Delhi on January 26 if their demands are not met. About the stalemate between the government and the farmers, Singh said it was the former's way of ''breaking their spirit''. ''By scheduling talks after talks, the government is trying to simply drag the protest as long as it can, and hoping that it would eventually break our spirits, but they are mistaken. ''A movement like this does not happen every now and then. Today's rally alone has shown our strength and numbers,'' said Singh, who will return to Texas on January 18. Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the Centre as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of the MSP and do away with the ''mandi'' (wholesale market) system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Killing Eve Season 4: Eve & Villanelle will remain in plot’s central, what more we know

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump summoned supporters to "wild" protest; Top China adviser among White House resignations and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.Trump summoned supporters to wild protest, and told them to fight. They didThe chaos in the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday unfolded after President Donald Trump spent weeks whipping up hi...

Punjab: Nursing student commits suicide in hostel room

A BSc Nursing student allegedly committed suicide at a hostel room of a college on the Hoshiarpur-Chandigarh road here, police said on Thursday.Sarbi Kaushak, a resident of Parei village Bajrer of Kangra in Himachal Pradesh, had come to Hos...

Deadline for player retention is January 21, trading window closes Feb 4: IPL chairman Brijesh Patel

The IPLs governing council has decided that the eight franchises will be allowed to submit the names of their retained players by January 21, leagues chairman Brijesh Patel said on Thursday.Patel and members of the IPL GC recently had a vir...

Trump's comments directly led to violence, says UK's Priti Patel

British Home Secretary Priti Patel on Thursday condemned the awful scenes of riots on the Capitol Hill in Washington DC and blamed US President Donald Trump for the violence that resulted in four deaths in clashes between protesters and Ame...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021