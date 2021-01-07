MNS members ransack Torrent Power offices in Bhiwandi

Left Menu
Activists of the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena MNS on Thursday ransacked a couple of offices of Torrent Power in the powerloom town of Bhiwandi to protest against excess billing and alleged false complaints against consumers, police said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 07-01-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 17:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: economictimes.indiatimes.com

Activists of the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Thursday ransacked a couple of offices of Torrent Power in the powerloom town of Bhiwandi to protest against ''excess'' billing and alleged false complaints against consumers, police said. The police said the MNS activists vandalised the offices of the private power company at Oswal Wadi and Vanzarpatti Naka areas of Bhiwandi in Thane district.

The in-charge of the Narpoli police station said a process has been initiated to register an offence in connection with the incident on the basis of a complaint filed by Torrent officials. Bhiwandi city MNS president Manoj Gulvi led the group which went on a rampage at the offices to protest against ''excess'' billing and ''false'' complaints filed by Torrent against electricity consumers, said the party's Thane district spokesman, Nainesh Patankar.

The party accused the company of engaging in forced collection of power charges and sending exorbitant bills to consumers. An official spokesman of Torrent condemned the incident and said the attacks on its offices were without any reason and were uncalled for.

