BJP to reach out to West Bengal farmers with 'ek mutho chaal' campaign

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda will launch a campaign "ek mutho chaal" (a handful of rice) in Bardhaman district in West Bengal on January 9, sources informed.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 19:05 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The state is due for its Assembly elections by the middle of this year. Nadda will visit the residence of farmers and will take "anna daan" from them. After this, he will do a roadshow in the district.

Sources further said the BJP plans to directly connect with the farmers of West Bengal through the "anna daan" programme. The BJP leaders and workers will visit all the villages of West Bengal and will hold this programme. During the visit, Nadda will hold a "Krishak Suraksha Gram Sabha" at Katwa in Bardhaman. Farmers will take part in this programme where Nadda will speak with the farmers and will also inform about the initiative taken by the Union government in the last six years for the welfare of farmers, sources added.

Sources further said in his two-day visit, Nadda will hold many public programmes as well as meet the party leaders to review the West Bengal poll preparation. On January 30, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit West Bengal and apart from other programmes, he will address the Matua community in North 24 Parganas.

West Bengal is going for election this year. The BJP is holding a number of Jan Jagaran (public awareness) programmes nationwide to reach out to farmers to weaken the narrative set by farmers' protest on the Delhi borders. (ANI)

