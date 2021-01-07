Amarinder Singh distributes 2,500 sports kits to youth in Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday distributed 2,500 sports kits to youth across the state to promote sports culture. "Today we launched the distribution of 2500 sports kits for our youth across Punjab to promote sports and to assist in overall development of our youth. This coupled with construction of 750 rural stadiums across Punjab will provide right infrastructure for sports at the grassroots," the Chief Minister's Office tweeted.

"Launching the scheme for distribution of 2500 sports/cricket kits, through community participation especially of the Ludhiana industry, the Chief Minister of Punjab said it would help promote health awareness and sports culture," it added. On October 2, 2020, Singh launched several development initiatives including flagging off a fleet of ambulances, construction of 750 rural stadiums or playgrounds and signing of memorandum of understanding (MoU) for conferring ownership rights on economically weaker sections. (ANI)

