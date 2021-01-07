Amit Shah hails CCEA approval to Central Sector Scheme for development of J&K

Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah has hailed the CCEA approval to the Central Sector Scheme for Industrial Development of Jammu & Kashmir. In a series of tweets, Shri Amit Shah said, "The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has started development in Jammu and Kashmir by ridding it of terrorism and separatism. The approval of the Rs. 28,400 crore central Sector Scheme for the industrial development of Jammu and Kashmir by the Cabinet illustrates the special place that Jammu and Kashmir hold in the heart of Modi ji."

The Union Home Minister said, "It is Modiji's visionary leadership as a result of which, for the first time, a scheme is taking industrial development to the block level. This will give a boost to domestic manufacturing and open up the path of employment generation up to the block level.

For this, I congratulate Shri Narendra Modi ji."

Shri Amit Shah said, "this scheme will prove to be a boon for cottage industry, handicrafts, micro, small and medium industries of Jammu and Kashmir. It will spur the setting up of new MSME units in the manufacturing and services sector, as well as encourage the expansion of existing units."

He also said, "this scheme will usher in a new dawn of prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir. It will attract unprecedented investment and will provide employment to about 4.5 lakh people.

This will lead to the skill development of youth and strengthen existing industries so that Jammu and Kashmir will become as capable as other regions of the country."

(With Inputs from PIB)