Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amit Shah hails CCEA approval to Central Sector Scheme for development of J&K

Shri Amit Shah said, “this scheme will prove to be a boon for cottage industry, handicrafts, micro, small and medium industries of Jammu and Kashmir. It will spur the setting up of new MSME units in the manufacturing and services sector, as well as encourage the expansion of existing units.”

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 20:08 IST
Amit Shah hails CCEA approval to Central Sector Scheme for development of J&K
Shri Amit Shah said, “this scheme will prove to be a boon for cottage industry, handicrafts, micro, small and medium industries of Jammu and Kashmir. It will spur the setting up of new MSME units in the manufacturing and services sector, as well as encourage the expansion of existing units.” Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah has hailed the CCEA approval to the Central Sector Scheme for Industrial Development of Jammu & Kashmir. In a series of tweets, Shri Amit Shah said, "The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has started development in Jammu and Kashmir by ridding it of terrorism and separatism. The approval of the Rs. 28,400 crore central Sector Scheme for the industrial development of Jammu and Kashmir by the Cabinet illustrates the special place that Jammu and Kashmir hold in the heart of Modi ji."

The Union Home Minister said, "It is Modiji's visionary leadership as a result of which, for the first time, a scheme is taking industrial development to the block level. This will give a boost to domestic manufacturing and open up the path of employment generation up to the block level.

For this, I congratulate Shri Narendra Modi ji."

Shri Amit Shah said, "this scheme will prove to be a boon for cottage industry, handicrafts, micro, small and medium industries of Jammu and Kashmir. It will spur the setting up of new MSME units in the manufacturing and services sector, as well as encourage the expansion of existing units."

He also said, "this scheme will usher in a new dawn of prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir. It will attract unprecedented investment and will provide employment to about 4.5 lakh people.

This will lead to the skill development of youth and strengthen existing industries so that Jammu and Kashmir will become as capable as other regions of the country."

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Killing Eve Season 4: Eve & Villanelle will remain in plot’s central, what more we know

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Irish health service reports early positive signs in COVID-19 fight

The head of the Irish health service said on Thursday there were early signs that the spread of COVID-19 was being curtailed by the countrys lockdown, which began in late December and has since been tightened after a spike in infections.We ...

INSIGHT-How security failures enabled Trump mob to storm U.S. Capitol

The bloody chaos inside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday came after the police force that protects the legislative complex was overrun by a mob of Trump supporters in what law enforcement officials called a catastrophic failure to prepare. The...

Puducherry: Security forces deployed outside Raj Nivas ahead of Congress-led dharna against Kiran Bedi

Security forces have been deployed outside the Raj Nivas in Puducherry on Thursday ahead of the four-day protest called by Congress-led Secular Democratic Alliance against Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi. The four-day protest will start from...

How reinstatement of cops affects you, HC asks Khwaja Yunus' mother

The Bombay High Court on Thursdaysought to know how Asiya Begum, the mother of blast suspectKhwaja Yunus who died in police custody, was personallyaffected by the reinstatement of accused policemen.Begum has sought action for contempt of co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021