Left Menu
Development News Edition

NIA conducts searches in J-K, Punjab in narco-terror case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches at six places in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab in connection with its investigation into a narco-terror case.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2021 22:54 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 22:54 IST
NIA conducts searches in J-K, Punjab in narco-terror case
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches at six places in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab in connection with its investigation into a narco-terror case. "Today NIA conducted searches at 6 locations- 5 in Jammu district & 1 in Tarn-Taran, Punjab in connection with an investigation of a narco-terror module related to the seizure of about 61 kgs of heroin along with arms and ammunition on 20th Sept 2020 at International Border at Arnia, Jammu, " NIA said in an official release.

The searches were conducted at the residences of six accused persons namely Jasraj Singh, Sham Lal, Bishan Dass, Ajeet Kumar, Gurbaksh Singh and Gurpartap Singh. These accused persons were arrested for hatching a criminal conspiracy for carrying out anti-national and unlawful activities and to help the terrorist organizations by collecting funds and channelizing the proceeds of drugs for furthering the activities of such terrorist organisations like Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).

The case was registered after the busting of a narco-terror module and seizure of 61-kg heroin and a cache of arms and ammunition along the International Border (IB) here last year. The raids were conducted at five locations in Jammu district and one in Tarn Taran in Punjab, leading to the seizure of digital devices and other incriminating documents having financial details and bank account numbers for further scrutiny and analysis, a spokesperson of the NIA said.

Originally registered as FIR case on September 20, 2020, at Police Station Arnia, District Jammu, under sections 307, 120B and 121 IPC and 7 & 25 Arms Act in connection with unprovoked firing at a police patrolling party from Pakistan side to provide cover for the smuggling activity, sections 8 r/w 21 & 29 NDPS Act and 13, 17 & 18 UA (P) Act were added subsequently during the investigation. The case was re-registered by NIA on November 26, 2020 and taken up for investigation. Gurpratap Singh is the kingpin of this module. In the second week of September 2020, Gurpratap Singh had received 10 Kg of Heroin from Pakistan based handlers through his associates. The consignment in the instant case was also intended to be received by Gurpratap Singh to fund the activities of BKI in Punjab. (ANI)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Killing Eve Season 4: Eve & Villanelle will remain in plot’s central, what more we know

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

White House says it withdraws nomination of Wolf to head DHS

The White House said it had withdrawn the nomination of Chad Wolf, who on Thursday urged President Donald Trump to condemn violence at the U.S. Capitol, to be chief of the Homeland Security Department.Wolf, who is currently acting head of t...

France PM Jean Castex decides to keeps restaurants, ski resorts closed in virus battle

Prime Minister Jean Castex said restaurants, cinemas and museums would remain closed throughout January and ski resorts might not reopen before the February holidays as France battles to slow the spread of the coronavirus.A nationwide night...

Australian agency reviewing data on Vatican money transfers

The Australian governments financial intelligence agency said Thursday it is reviewing its data after questions were raised about its report that 1.8 billion were transferred from the Vatican to Australia over six years.The agency, Austrac,...

Nirav Modi's sister Purvi Modi, her husband turn approver in bank fraud case.

Enforcement Directorate ED on Thursday said that fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modis sister Purvi Modi and her husband Mayank Mehta have turned approver for assisting in the confiscation of several properties and bank accounts in Nirav Modi ba...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021