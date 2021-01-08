Left Menu
Bihar: 22 students, 3 teachers in Munger school found COVID positive

About 22 students and 3 teachers of a school in Asarganj here were found COVID positive on Friday, said the health department.

Updated: 08-01-2021 15:21 IST
The school in Asarganj in Munger (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

About 22 students and 3 teachers of a school in Asarganj here were found COVID positive on Friday, said the health department. After receiving the information, a medical team rushed to the area and announced it as a containment zone.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Ajay Kumar Bharti, Civil Surgeon at Sadar Hospital, Munger said, "We are prepared and have created a containment zone in Asarganj. For precaution, medical teams have been constituted for screening." The incident came to light after a health department team conducted random tests of students and teachers after the opening of the school.

The students in the school are in the age group 11 years to 14 years. As the news of COVID-19 infection spread, there was anxiety among the villagers. The district administration alerted them and asked to take all precautionary measures. (ANI)

