Left Menu
Development News Edition

22 students who tested positive for COVID-19 in Bihar's Munger test negative in second round

All 22 students from a school in Munger who tested positive for COVID-19 tested negative in the second round of coronavirus antigen test on Friday, said an official.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 08-01-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 16:53 IST
22 students who tested positive for COVID-19 in Bihar's Munger test negative in second round
The school in Asarganj in Munger (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

All 22 students from a school in Munger who tested positive for COVID-19 tested negative in the second round of coronavirus antigen test on Friday, said an official. "The 22 students who tested positive for COVID-19 have now tested negative in the second round of the coronavirus antigen test. Till now, the samples were being tested at the district level, now RT-PCR tests will be conducted and samples sent to Patna," said District Program Manager Naseem Khan in a statement.

Earlier in the day, 22 students and 3 teachers of a school in Asarganj here were found COVID positive. After receiving the information, a medical team rushed to the area and announced it as a containment zone.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Ajay Kumar Bharti, Civil Surgeon at Sadar Hospital, Munger said, "We are prepared and have created a containment zone in Asarganj. For precaution, medical teams have been constituted for screening." The incident came to light after a health department team conducted random tests of students and teachers after the opening of the school.

The students in the school are in the age group 11 years to 14 years. As the news of COVID-19 infection spread, there was anxiety among the villagers. The district administration alerted them and asked to take all precautionary measures. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hables-e-commerce fraud: Two arrested by J-K Crime Branch

The Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday arrested two people from Poonch and Jammu districts in connection with the Hables-e-commerce multi-crore fraud case, officials said.The case pertains to huge financial fraud committed b...

EU doubles COVID-19 vaccines order with Pfizer-BioNTech

The European Commission said on Friday it has secured 300 million extra doses of the coronavirus Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, a move that could ease criticism that the EUs executive arm has not done enough to procure coronavirus shots for the e...

Easing dispute, UAE announces reopening of borders to Qatar

The United Arab Emirates announced on Friday that it would reopen its borders and airspace to Qatar after boycotting the tiny energy-rich country alongside its Gulf allies since 2017.The decision to restart commerce and travel would take ef...

Sensex rallies 689 pts to end at fresh high; Nifty closes below 14,350

Equity benchmark Sensex soared 689 points to end at a fresh all-time high on Friday, led by Infosys, TCS and Reliance amid strong buying sentiment in global equities.The 30-share BSE index closed 689.19 points or 1.43 per cent higher at 48,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021