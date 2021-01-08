Left Menu
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday launched the digital calendar and diary of the Government of India.

Javadekar launches digital calendar and diary, to be available in 11 languages
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday launched the digital calendar and diary of the Government of India. In a ceremony held at National Media Center, Javadekar unveiled the Android and iOS mobile applications of the calendar and diary, as per a release by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Speaking at the event, Javadekar said that it is a free app and will be available in 11 languages from January 15, 2021. The app will do away with the need for a new calendar every year. "Each month will carry a theme and an accompanying message and will feature one famous Indian personality. The app will also inform people about the timeline of the launch of various government programmes so far," he said.

The diary feature makes the calendar more advanced, feature-laden and easier compared to other digital calendar apps. According to the Ministry, the digital calendar is in line with the Prime Minister's vision of "Digital India" and can be accessed at the click of a button on any smartphone. "

The application has been designed and developed by the Bureau of Outreach and Communication. It contains the latest information on various schemes, events and publications, official holidays and various important dates, and inspirational and motivational messages from great personalities of India. While the earlier physical version of the Government of India Calendar had a reach up to the Panchayat level in the country, the digital avatar of the calendar in form of this app will be available to anyone across the world, it added. (ANI)

