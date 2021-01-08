Farmers won't relent before laws are repealed, says Tikait

The eighth round of negotiations between the protesting farmer unions and the Centre on Friday remained inconclusive, with Rakesh Tikait, Spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Union on Friday said that farmers won't relent before the laws are repealed. "Farmers won't relent before the laws are repealed. We will come on 15th (January) again. We are not going anywhere. The government wanted to talk about amendments. We don't wish to have clause wise discussions. We simply want a repeal of the new farm laws," said Tikait.

Meanwhile, Hannan Mollah, General Secretary, All India Kisan Sabha said there was a heated discussion today. "We said we don't want anything other than the repeal of laws. We won't go to any Court, this (repeal) will either be done or we will continue to fight. Our parade on 26th Jan will go on as planned," he added.

After the meeting, Union Agriculture Minister, Narendra Singh Tomar said that discussion on the laws was taken up but no decision could be made. "Government urged that if farmer unions give an option other than repealing, we will consider it. But no option could be presented, so the meeting was concluded and it was decided to hold the next meeting on 15th January," said Tomar.

Those supporting the protest are of the view that the laws are repealed and there are many others who support the laws, said Tomar. "Government is continuously talking to the unions who want these laws be repealed. We also give the appointment to those supporting the laws, when they request us," he added.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)