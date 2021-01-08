Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Evil forces want to destabilise state govt, conspiring to disturb communal harmony', says Andhra Minister

As the Andhra Pradesh government has formed communal harmony committees in view of attacks on temples, State Minister Botsa Satyanarayana on Friday said that a few evil forces want to "destabilise and defame the state government and are conspiring to disturb communal harmony".

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 08-01-2021 23:39 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 23:39 IST
'Evil forces want to destabilise state govt, conspiring to disturb communal harmony', says Andhra Minister
Andhra Pradesh Ministers held a press conference over the ofrmation of Communal Harmony Committees (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

As the Andhra Pradesh government has formed communal harmony committees in view of attacks on temples, State Minister Botsa Satyanarayana on Friday said that a few evil forces want to "destabilise and defame the state government and are conspiring to disturb communal harmony". On Thursday, the state government formed a state-level communal harmony committee and district level communal harmony committees, informed state Chief Secretary Adityanath Das.

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita, MA&UD Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao, Minority Welfare Minister Amzath Basha addressed a joint press conference on the 'Communal Harmony Committees' today. "Our government has been working for the welfare and development of all the cross-sections of the society for the past 1.5 years. Few evil forces want to destabilise and defame our government and are conspiring to disturb communal harmony. Such forces are attacking temples in remote areas at odd hours," said Satyanarayana.

"Our government is working for the welfare of one and all, beyond caste or religion. Evil forces want to deviate public attention from such welfare activities. In this wake, the Andhra Pradesh government has issued a GO to constitute the state-level communal harmony committee. CS and DGP will head that committee. Similarly, district-level communal harmony committees in all 13 districts with collector and SP as the heads," he added. These committees include representatives of all religions. They will work for establishing and stabilising communal harmony in the state, Botsa stated.

TTD priest Venugopala Deekshitulu said: "At present people of all religions are living in a harmonious manner. We have to continue that." Meanwhile, Islamic priest Syed Ahmed Peer Shahmiri said that this government's precautionary measure of setting up these committees is a good attempt.

"I appeal to people of all religions to live in a peaceful manner. We are all like different flowers in a bouquet of India. Our country is a land of love and peace. We have to progress with love and peace. No religion preaches violence or hatred," said Shahmiri. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Six states confirm bird flu, Centre calls for awareness on safety of poultry products

As bird flu or avian influenza outbreak has spread to six states in the country, the Centre has requested states and Union Territories UTs to increase awareness regarding the safety of poultry or poultry products. It has also issued appropr...

Brazil's Fiocruz seeks AstraZeneca emergency use, in step toward vaccine rollout

Brazils state-run Fiocruz institute has sought an emergency use authorisation for the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine it plans to import, federal health regulator Anvisa said on Friday, providing hope that immunizations could begin this month....

UP CM expresses satisfaction that over 2.5 crore COVID-19 tests done in state

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed satisfaction that over 2.5 crore COVID-19 tests were conducted in the state. He said that testing plays an important role in breaking the chain of coronavirus infection. In view of ...

Customs records Kerala Assembly Speaker's staff statement over dollar smuggling case

Customs, probing the dollar smugglingcase, on Friday recorded the statement of Kerala AssemblySpeaker P Sreeramakrishnans assistant private secretary whoappeared at the central agency office here in response tosummons, official sources said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021