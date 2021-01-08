FIR lodged against unidentified person for firing at house wall in Indore

Left Menu
An FIR has been registered against an unidentified person at Indore's Aerodrome police station after CCTV footage showed that a man was seen firing at the wall of a man's house in Kanyakubj Nagar, a police official said on Friday.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 08-01-2021 23:40 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 23:40 IST
A visual from CCTV footage in which a man was seen firing at Indore resident Dilip Yadav's house. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

An FIR has been registered against an unidentified person at Indore's Aerodrome police station after CCTV footage showed that a man was seen firing at the wall of a man's house in Kanyakubj Nagar, a police official said on Friday. The incident occurred at around 12:30 AM on Friday. However, no one was injured in it.

SP West Indore Mahesh Chandra Jain said that action will be taken against the accused under the Rasuka act, which empowers the state and central government to detain a person who has become or seems to be a threat to national security. "In CCTV footage, a man was seen firing at the wall of a house in Kanyakubj Nagar. We have taken cognisance of the matter. It has been ordered to identify the man in the footage and action will be taken against him under Rasuka act," Jain told media persons.

Dilip Yadav, outside whose house the firing incident took place said that his son informed him about the incident. "At around 12:30 AM on Friday, two people riding on a bike came here. They parked the bike and one of them fired at my house's wall. They fired one round. My son told me about it. We got their photos in the CCTV footage. I have no enmity with anyone," Yadav said. (ANI)

