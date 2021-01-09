Strict punishment for guilty in Bhandara hospital fire: Maharashtra Home Minister

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday said, those found responsible for negligence in the Bhandara hospital fire that took the life of 10 infants, will be punished strictly. "The government has ordered a high-level investigation into the incident. Those found responsible for negligence will be punished strictly," said Deshmukh while addressing media after the incident.

Earlier, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the fire at the Bhandara hospital was due to a short circuit. "I have been told that prima facie the fire at the Bhandara hospital was a short circuit. Of the 10 children, 3 died due to fire while 7 died due to smoke. Strict action will be taken against culprits," Tope said.

Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis has demanded compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the kin of the deceased. "We demand a detailed probe and those responsible should be charged with murder. If there're any more such hospitals in Maharashtra, they should undergo a fire safety audit. The government must pay ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to kin of deceased," Fadnavis told the media.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has directed an immediate inquiry into the incident and announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of children who died in the fire. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has also ordered an audit of all hospitals in the state on an urgent basis.

As many as 10 children died in a fire that broke out SNCU of Bhandara District General Hospital at 2 am on Saturday. (ANI)

