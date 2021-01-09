Left Menu
Development News Edition

Strict punishment for guilty in Bhandara hospital fire: Maharashtra Home Minister

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday said, those found responsible for negligence in the Bhandara hospital fire that took the life of 10 infants, will be punished strictly.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-01-2021 16:02 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 16:02 IST
Strict punishment for guilty in Bhandara hospital fire: Maharashtra Home Minister
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday said, those found responsible for negligence in the Bhandara hospital fire that took the life of 10 infants, will be punished strictly. "The government has ordered a high-level investigation into the incident. Those found responsible for negligence will be punished strictly," said Deshmukh while addressing media after the incident.

Earlier, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the fire at the Bhandara hospital was due to a short circuit. "I have been told that prima facie the fire at the Bhandara hospital was a short circuit. Of the 10 children, 3 died due to fire while 7 died due to smoke. Strict action will be taken against culprits," Tope said.

Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis has demanded compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the kin of the deceased. "We demand a detailed probe and those responsible should be charged with murder. If there're any more such hospitals in Maharashtra, they should undergo a fire safety audit. The government must pay ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to kin of deceased," Fadnavis told the media.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has directed an immediate inquiry into the incident and announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of children who died in the fire. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has also ordered an audit of all hospitals in the state on an urgent basis.

As many as 10 children died in a fire that broke out SNCU of Bhandara District General Hospital at 2 am on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

UK local government pension group raises concerns over Rio, BHP Arizona mine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Need to build back US economy better so that it lifts up everyone: Harris

US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has said that there is a need to build back the economy better so that it lifts up everyone as the worlds largest economy has been severely hit by the coronavirus pandemic.Speaking to reporters in Wilmi...

We still need to be extremely mindful of virus: Shilpa Shirodkar after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

Shilpa Shirodkar recently became the first Indian celebrity to receive COVID-19 vaccine but the actor believes that people must not become complacent and should continue wearing face masks to protect themselves from the virus.Shirodkar, kno...

French president's wife tested positive for COVID-19 in late December -media

The wife of French President Emmanuel Macron tested positive for COVID-19 towards the end of December but resumed normal activities after a second test proved negative, French radios Europe 1 and France Info reported on Saturday.Europe 1 sa...

Drug peddler held with one kg charas in J-K's Poonch

A suspected drug peddler was arrested on Saturday and one kilogram of charas worth lakhs of rupees was recovered from him during vehicle checking in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, a police officer said.Poonch Senior Superintendent of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021