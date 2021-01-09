Swara Bhasker, Rabbi Shergil, others take part in concert to support farmers at Tikri border

Actor Swara Bhasker and a host of artistes on Saturday participated in a concert at Tikri Border here to express solidarity with the farmers protesting against the Centre's farm laws.

Besides Bhasker, artistes like Rabbi Shergill, Harbhajan Mann, Arya Babbar, Jaazy Bains, Noor Chahal and Gurpreet Saini turned up for the Artist for Farmers concert, organised at Sanyukt Kisaan Morcha main stage.

Addressing the protesting farmers at the venue, Bhasker said, ''I have come here as an artiste and as a citizen of this country, representing those people who grew up in cities but have never been to villages.'' Bhasker said the fight against the government's three farm laws has to be fought by every citizen of the country.

''I want to thank you all on the behalf of the whole country for fighting our battles through this protest. I feel ashamed today as we have become a society and a country where instead of taking care of our elderly people, we have compelled them to sit on streets in such a cold weather.

''We have become so shameless and arrogant that we don't feel any pain about these people. If country is our mother, then kisan is the father because they provide us with food,'' she added.

Taking a swipe at the people, who have questioned the motive behind the protest, Bhasker said such people are making ''false allegations'' against the protestors.

''They are abusing you everyday and instigating people against you. I want to apologise to you all on behalf of all these people,'' she added Undeterred by the winter chill, thousands of farmers have stayed put at various border points of Delhi since November 26 as part of their protest against the Centre's farm laws.

