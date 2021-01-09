Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swara Bhasker, Rabbi Shergil, others take part in concert to support farmers at Tikri border

I feel ashamed today as we have become a society and a country where instead of taking care of our elderly people, we have compelled them to sit on streets in such a cold weather.We have become so shameless and arrogant that we dont feel any pain about these people.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2021 20:51 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 20:51 IST
Swara Bhasker, Rabbi Shergil, others take part in concert to support farmers at Tikri border

Actor Swara Bhasker and a host of artistes on Saturday participated in a concert at Tikri Border here to express solidarity with the farmers protesting against the Centre's farm laws.

Besides Bhasker, artistes like Rabbi Shergill, Harbhajan Mann, Arya Babbar, Jaazy Bains, Noor Chahal and Gurpreet Saini turned up for the Artist for Farmers concert, organised at Sanyukt Kisaan Morcha main stage.

Addressing the protesting farmers at the venue, Bhasker said, ''I have come here as an artiste and as a citizen of this country, representing those people who grew up in cities but have never been to villages.'' Bhasker said the fight against the government's three farm laws has to be fought by every citizen of the country.

''I want to thank you all on the behalf of the whole country for fighting our battles through this protest. I feel ashamed today as we have become a society and a country where instead of taking care of our elderly people, we have compelled them to sit on streets in such a cold weather.

''We have become so shameless and arrogant that we don't feel any pain about these people. If country is our mother, then kisan is the father because they provide us with food,'' she added.

Taking a swipe at the people, who have questioned the motive behind the protest, Bhasker said such people are making ''false allegations'' against the protestors.

''They are abusing you everyday and instigating people against you. I want to apologise to you all on behalf of all these people,'' she added Undeterred by the winter chill, thousands of farmers have stayed put at various border points of Delhi since November 26 as part of their protest against the Centre's farm laws.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

UK local government pension group raises concerns over Rio, BHP Arizona mine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

BJP leader booked for interfering in police work and assaulting them

A BJP leader has been booked for allegedly assaulting policemen to deter them from discharging their duty in Manjhanpur police station area, an official said on Saturday.A criminal case was lodged against an office-bearer of the BJPs Kisan ...

Soccer-Soccer-Everton avoid Cup scare, Chorley beat virus-hit Derby

Evertons Abdoulaye Doucoure scored an extra-time winner as they edged Rotherham United 2-1 in an absorbing FA Cup third round tie on Saturday, while sixth-tier side Chorley beat a Derby County team weakened by their COVID-19 outbreak. After...

Queen Elizabeth and husband receive COVID vaccines -palace

Britains Queen Elizabeth and her husband Philip have received vaccinations against COVID-19, Buckingham Palace said on Saturday.The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh have today received COVID-19 vaccinations, the palace said in a statement. T...

Swara Bhasker, Rabbi Shergil, others take part in concert to support farmers at Tikri border

Actor Swara Bhasker and a host of artistes on Saturday participated in a concert at Tikri Border here to express solidarity with the farmers protesting against the Centres farm laws.Besides Bhasker, artistes like Rabbi Shergill, Harbhajan M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021