Farmers' leaders should discuss with govt and resolve stir: Ramdas Athawale

The leaders of the farmers'agitation in Delhi should discuss with the Centre on the threefarm laws and try to resolve the issue as the government isready to amend the laws, Union Minister of State for SocialJustice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale said on Saturday.

While the farmers' leaders want the farm laws to berepealed, the government is explaining to them that the newlegislations are aimed at helping the farmers' cause, he said.

''Government is also ready to amend the laws.But, theleaders of the farmers are not ready.Therefore, I request allthe leaders...on 15th (of January), there is a meeting with(Union Agriculture Minister) Narendra Singh Tomar,'' he said.

''I have confidence that leaders of the farmers...

they should accept the proposal of the Government ofIndia...,'' he told reporters here.

It is not good for democracy if the laws arerepealed as there could be more demands to abolish the lawsmade by Parliament, he said.

The Centre is ready to make amendments with regardto the laws on the points raised by the leaders of farmers, hesaid.

Farmers from Punjab are active in the ongoingagitation and those from other states are not so active, heclaimed.

He appealed to the TRS government in Telangana toprovide five acres of land to landless poor, irrespective ofcaste affiliations, for their uplift.

Athawale, president of Republican Party of India(RPI-A), favoured extending reservations to people fromeconomically backward classes in the society.

Referring to the demand by Maratha community inMaharashtra for quotas, he said the Reddy community inTelangana should be given reservation and the TRS governmentshould take such a decision like the Maharashtra governmentdid, he said.

