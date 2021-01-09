Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farmers' leaders should discuss with govt and resolve stir: Ramdas Athawale

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-01-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 21:40 IST
Farmers' leaders should discuss with govt and resolve stir: Ramdas Athawale

The leaders of the farmers'agitation in Delhi should discuss with the Centre on the threefarm laws and try to resolve the issue as the government isready to amend the laws, Union Minister of State for SocialJustice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale said on Saturday.

While the farmers' leaders want the farm laws to berepealed, the government is explaining to them that the newlegislations are aimed at helping the farmers' cause, he said.

''Government is also ready to amend the laws.But, theleaders of the farmers are not ready.Therefore, I request allthe leaders...on 15th (of January), there is a meeting with(Union Agriculture Minister) Narendra Singh Tomar,'' he said.

''I have confidence that leaders of the farmers...

they should accept the proposal of the Government ofIndia...,'' he told reporters here.

It is not good for democracy if the laws arerepealed as there could be more demands to abolish the lawsmade by Parliament, he said.

The Centre is ready to make amendments with regardto the laws on the points raised by the leaders of farmers, hesaid.

Farmers from Punjab are active in the ongoingagitation and those from other states are not so active, heclaimed.

He appealed to the TRS government in Telangana toprovide five acres of land to landless poor, irrespective ofcaste affiliations, for their uplift.

Athawale, president of Republican Party of India(RPI-A), favoured extending reservations to people fromeconomically backward classes in the society.

Referring to the demand by Maratha community inMaharashtra for quotas, he said the Reddy community inTelangana should be given reservation and the TRS governmentshould take such a decision like the Maharashtra governmentdid, he said.PTI SJR BNWELCOME BNWELCOME

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

UK local government pension group raises concerns over Rio, BHP Arizona mine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

No active fire or smoke in Nagaland's Dzukou range: DFO

No active fire or smoke was noticed in Nagalands Dzukou range but firefighters are keeping a close watch, a forest officer said on Saturday.Low-intensity smoke seen at a spot was doused by IAFhelicopters by afternoon, Kohima Divisional Fore...

NGO sets up temporary mini-hospital at Singhu border

By Sahil Pandey An NGO has set up a four-bedded makeshift hospital at the Singhu border, near the main stage to cater to the ailments of farmers protesting at the site.Life Care Foundation, an NGO from Punjabs Dera Bassi, set up a 24-hour e...

Stanford biochemists trying to develop single-shot, cheap COVID-19 vaccine using nanoparticles

Biochemists from the Stanford University lab are trying to develop a single-shot COVID-19 vaccine using nano-particles that does not require a cold-chain for storage or transport and is targeted at low- and middle-income countries. Biochemi...

Resilient SC East Bengal pile further misery on Bengaluru FC

Matti Steinmanns first-half strike proved to be the difference as SC East Bengal beat Bengaluru FC 1-0 to record their second win of the Indian Super League here on Saturday.The Kolkata team is now unbeaten in their last five games, while B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021