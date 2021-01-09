Himachal Pradesh CM condoles demise of Madhavsinh Solanki

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday expressed condolences over the demise of the former Chief Minister of Gujarat Madhavsinh Solanki. He said Madhavsinh Solanki will be remembered for outstanding social service and visionary leadership.

He prayed for peace of the departed soul. Madhavsinh Solanki, 94, breathed his last at his residence in Gandhinagar in the morning today. (ANI)

