Left Menu
Development News Edition

Opposition should apologise for spreading misinformation over Balakot airstrike success: BJP MP

After former Pakistan diplomat Agha Hilaly admitted killing of 300 terrorists in the Balakot airstrike, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Harnath Singh Yadav slammed Opposition leaders and asked why they raised questions over the bravery of Armed forces.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2021 14:37 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 14:37 IST
Opposition should apologise for spreading misinformation over Balakot airstrike success: BJP MP
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Harnath Singh Yadav (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

By Amit Kumar After former Pakistan diplomat Agha Hilaly admitted killing of 300 terrorists in the Balakot airstrike, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Harnath Singh Yadav slammed Opposition leaders and asked why they raised questions over the bravery of Armed forces.

Speaking to ANI, Yadav said when Pakistan has accepted that terrorists were killed in the 2019 airstrike then why Opposition and Congress refused to acknowledge it. "When India conducted an airstrike in Balakot, there was panic inside Pakistan. People from all over the world praised India's valour. But at that time, the people from Congress Party and Oppositions were raising question marks on our Army. They said that fighter planes came back after dropping bombs on trees. Now Congress should answer the nation," Yadav told ANI.

In an embarrassing development for Pakistan, Hilaly admitted on a news show that 300 terrorists had died in the Balakot airstrike on February 26, 2019. The admission by the former Pakistani diplomat, who regularly takes the Pakistan Army side in TV debates, goes against the zero casualties claim made by Islamabad at that time.

In a pre-dawn strike in February 26, 2019, IAF's Mirage 2000 fighter jets had crossed the Line of Control (LoC) and carried out strikes in the terror camps in Pakistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ANALYSIS-Facebook and Twitter crackdown around Capitol siege is too little, too late

Google suspends Parler from Play Store; Apple threatens to ban it

FACTBOX-Details of airplane and airline in Indonesia crash

Google pulls 'Parler' from its app store after Capitol violence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone team up for Siddharth Anand's 'Fighter'

Actors Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are set to star in filmmaker Siddharth Anands patriotic-action-drama Fighter.The film is set to be released on September 30, 2022 and would mark third collaboration between Roshan and Anand, after ...

Rape survivor who was 7-month pregnant dies in UP

A 15-year-old rape survivor who was seven months pregnant died of pregnancy-related complications at the district hospital here, police said on Sunday.She was admitted to the hospital on Saturday night and passed away on Thursday night, the...

Include natural gas under GST to push for gas-based economy: Industry

The government should bring natural gas under the Goods and Services Tax GST regime to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modis vision for a gas-based economy and raising the share of the environment-friendly fuel in Indias energy basket, the ...

COVID-19: UK vaccinating 200,000 people a day -health minister

Britain is vaccinating 200,00 people a day against COVID-19 and is on course to ramping up immunisations to 2 million a week, the rate needed to cover the most vulnerable by the middle of February, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Sund...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021